Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Woman prank calls pizza outlet in Neha Kakkar’s voice and it’s hilarious. Watch

The video was posted by Pranjli, a singer-songwriter from Noida, on Instagram.

There are many people who can mimic a celebrity’s voice and sound just like them. In a hilarious prank, a woman called a pizza delivery outlet and tried to order pizza in the voice of famous singer Neha Kakkar. Her conversation with the man who answered the call has made netizens laugh out loud.

Pranjli, a singer-songwriter from Noida, posted the video on Instagram on November 18. She called a Domino’s restaurant and a man named Hrithik answered the call and asked her if he could take her order. The woman answered by singing the line, “Tumko orders pasand hai, mujhko orders me pizza,” mimicking Neha Kakkar’s voice from the song ‘Baarish Mein Tum’. As the man appeared confused, Pranjli sang a line mimicking the song ‘Blue Hai Panni’.

Also Read |More Alia than Alia herself: Watch this accurate mimicry of Alia Bhatt from Koffee With Karan

The man then asked her what kind of pizza she wanted, and she replied again by singing that she wants a pizza with cheese. Giving her name as Neha Kakkar, she says she is “India’s favourite”. She also gave her city as Mumbai and locality as Andheri before disconnecting the prank call.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the clip has received more than 83,000 views.

“What a confidence,” a user commented. “And omg your notes hit exactly like Neha kakkar’s,” posted another. “We want more of these!” said a third.

First published on: 09-12-2022 at 03:26:12 pm
Telangana CM KCR lays foundation stone for Hyderabad Airport Metro, says state can carry out Metro expansion even without Centre’s support

