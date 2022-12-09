Woman prank calls pizza outlet in Neha Kakkar’s voice and it’s hilarious. Watch

There are many people who can mimic a celebrity’s voice and sound just like them. In a hilarious prank, a woman called a pizza delivery outlet and tried to order pizza in the voice of famous singer Neha Kakkar. Her conversation with the man who answered the call has made netizens laugh out loud.

Pranjli, a singer-songwriter from Noida, posted the video on Instagram on November 18. She called a Domino’s restaurant and a man named Hrithik answered the call and asked her if he could take her order. The woman answered by singing the line, “Tumko orders pasand hai, mujhko orders me pizza,” mimicking Neha Kakkar’s voice from the song ‘Baarish Mein Tum’. As the man appeared confused, Pranjli sang a line mimicking the song ‘Blue Hai Panni’.

The man then asked her what kind of pizza she wanted, and she replied again by singing that she wants a pizza with cheese. Giving her name as Neha Kakkar, she says she is “India’s favourite”. She also gave her city as Mumbai and locality as Andheri before disconnecting the prank call.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗣𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗷𝗹𝗶 | s𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘦𝘳-s𝘰𝘯𝘨𝘸𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘦𝘳 from n𝘰𝘪𝘥𝘢 🤍🖤💜 (@thepranjli)

Since being posted, the clip has received more than 83,000 views.

“What a confidence,” a user commented. “And omg your notes hit exactly like Neha kakkar’s,” posted another. “We want more of these!” said a third.