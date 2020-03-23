Follow Us:
Monday, March 23, 2020
COVID19

Woman pilot, crew of Air India flight that evacuated student from Italy earn praise on social media

The post went viral after Air India reported that its crew members are being harassed in many parts of the country by residents welfare associations due to foreign journeys in the line of duty.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 23, 2020 9:10:56 pm
air india, air india female pilot rescue, swati raval, air india rome coronavirus, air india italy rescue, coronavirus india, indian express Captain Swati Raval and her crew air-lifted over 200 Indians stranded in Italy.

A large number of Indians were stranded in Italy even the Covid-19 spread rapidly through the nation. Over 200 of them were air-lifted from Milan and Rome to bring them back home Sunday, and the woman pilot of the special Air India flight is being praised online.

The special flight carrying 263 Indians landed in Delhi airport on Sunday morning and was flown by Captain Swati Raval and co-pilot Captain Raja Chauhan. the The crew of the flight were praised on Twitter by India’s civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Raval, who has a five-year-old child, and the crew were hailed by many, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other celebrities.

The post went viral after Air India reported that its crew members are being harassed in many parts of the country by residents welfare associations due to foreign journeys in the line of duty.

The evacuees from Italy — mostly students — were taken to an Indo-Tibetan Border Police-managed quarantine facility in Chhawla after undergoing thermal screening and immigration at the airport. This is the second batch of Indians to have been evacuated from Italy, which has reported more than 47,000 cases of the Covid-19 virus.

In India, the number of coronavirus cases have now crossed 400. All domestic commercial flights will be suspended from March 24 midnight to restrict inter-state movement.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 23: Latest News

Advertisement