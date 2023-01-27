Woman orders sanitary pads via delivery app, delighted to get free chocolate cookies too

A lot of people order groceries and other household items using instant delivery apps online nowadays. A woman recently took to Twitter to share about a pleasant surprise she got when she ordered sanitary pads from Swiggy Instamart. She found a bunch of chocolate cookies at the bottom of the bag. Terming the gesture “pretty thoughtful”, she wondered if it was done by the company or the “shopkeeper”.

The woman named Sameera posted on Twitter, “I ordered sanitary pads from @SwiggyInstamart and found a bunch of chocolate cookies at the bottom of the bag. Pretty thoughtful! But not sure who did it, swiggy or the shopkeeper?”

Swiggy Cares replied to the tweet clarifying that it was a gesture from their end. “We just want you to have a pleasant day ahead, Sameera,” it wrote.

I ordered sanitary pads from @SwiggyInstamart and found a bunch of chocolate cookies at the bottom of the bag. Pretty thoughtful! But not sure who did it, swiggy or the shopkeeper? — Sameera (@sameeracan) January 25, 2023

Posted on January 25, the tweet has received more than 1,700 likes so far. A netizen wrote that they do it on purpose and she has also received things like biscuits and chocolates for free multiple times.

“They keep it on purpose for delighting the consumer and promoting the products. Got biscuits, chocolates, wafers multiple times with our orders,” posted a user. “Instamart supplies from its own dark stores. So definitely it’s part of SOP. You can thank swiggy for that,” shared another. “It’s lovely! Most of the times I too get surprises from instamart orders,” commented a third.

Last year in October, a clip had gone viral that showed a delivery agent of Swiggy acting like a traffic cop to ensure smooth flow of traffic. Shared on LinkedIn, the clip showed the agent giving directions to vehicles to clear a traffic congestion.