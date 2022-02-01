Woman orders a chair online. What she received will make you laugh

Online shopping can often be deceptive, with people ordering a particular thing but getting a tackier or a cheaper version of the advertised item instead. A young woman in the US had to experience the horror of online shopping.

Mariam, a TikTok user who goes by the name @holyhijabi on the video-sharing website, posted a post chronicling her hilarious online shopping experience. In the video, Mariam shows how she excitedly ordered an armchair for a bargain price. The comfortable-looking velvet armchair also offered free shipping, which made the product even more appealing. Without waiting, Mariam ordered the furniture and excitedly waited for its delivery.

However, her excitement turned into shock after the furniture was delivered. The chair was so small that she could hold it in the palm of her hand. It seems like in the rush of getting her dream chair, the TikToker did not read the product description clearly. As a result, she might have ordered a toy chair that was possibly made for a dollhouse.

While Mariam did not get to sit in the ornate armchair, she did share the amusing incident on TikTok. She captioned the video, “This is why I can’t buy stuff… wait for it.”

we have all been there 🤣 — Wendy Dove 🕊️ (@WendyDove1) January 29, 2022

In the comments section, she advised people to only shop online for things that have an option for a full refund. Her video has gone viral and garnered millions of views and hundreds of comments from people who related to the online shopping blunder.