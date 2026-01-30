Truth behind viral video of woman ‘mocking’ ex-schoolmate for pizza delivery job; here’s what really happened

The clip, filmed on a public road, shows the man seated on his delivery bike while the woman records him on her phone, laughing and questioning his career choice

A widely shared video recently sparked outrage after it appeared to show a woman ridiculing her former schoolmate for earning a living as a pizza delivery executive. The clip, filmed on a public road, shows the man seated on his delivery bike while the woman records him on her phone, laughing and questioning his career choice. She points out that he used to post motivational messages during their school days and mocks the contrast between then and now, even saying she would forward the video to their old classmates.

The footage spread rapidly across social media, triggering a wave of criticism. Thousands of users came out in support of the delivery executive, stressing that honest work should never be mocked. Many argued that the video said far more about the person behind the camera than the man being filmed.