Truth behind viral video of woman ‘mocking’ ex-schoolmate for pizza delivery job; here’s what really happened

A widely shared video recently sparked outrage after it appeared to show a woman ridiculing her former schoolmate for earning a living as a pizza delivery executive. The clip, filmed on a public road, shows the man seated on his delivery bike while the woman records him on her phone, laughing and questioning his career choice. She points out that he used to post motivational messages during their school days and mocks the contrast between then and now, even saying she would forward the video to their old classmates.
The footage spread rapidly across social media, triggering a wave of criticism. Thousands of users came out in support of the delivery executive, stressing that honest work should never be mocked. Many argued that the video said far more about the person behind the camera than the man being filmed.
The reactions weren’t limited to netizens. Filmmaker Siddharth Anand also weighed in, writing, “He’s a hero! Whoever you are. You’re a real hero!! You’re working hard! You’re working honestly. Earning for yourself. Not being a burden on anyone. No work is less. Or more. True hero. You have my respect.”
A pizza delivery boy met his school-time female friend on the road…
She started recording and mocked him: “You used to motivate everyone in school… and now you’re delivering pizza?”
Then she said she’ll send the video to other friends too.
She laughed… but didn’t think for a… pic.twitter.com/hkSzH04O6x
— Saffron Chargers (@SaffronChargers) January 29, 2026
Others echoed similar sentiments. One user commented, “He kept smiling through the humiliation, kept working, kept providing; that’s real strength. Honest labour is never below anyone.” Another wrote, “A true Man doing what needs to get done. Congratulations for being an example to all, MY MAN!” A third added, “Respect to anyone grinding honestly to make ends meet, no job is beneath dignity.”
As the clip clocked millions of views, the woman faced intense backlash for her behaviour. However, the narrative took a turn when the group behind the video later clarified that it was staged. In a follow-up post, they revealed that the entire interaction was scripted and performed by friends. They also clarified that the man seen in the video is not 30 years old, as many assumed, but 22.
Lol. Close to 4 Million views, 2.6K comments, many abusing the girl.
For a Scripted video made by friends? 😏 pic.twitter.com/2pLvLcK0O9
— Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) January 29, 2026
In the clarification video, the woman appears on camera and says, “Hum log majjak kar rahe the yaar (We were just joking)”, adding that the trolling became so intense it made her feel like crying. She further explained, “Yeh acting bohot accha karta hai, iss liye sab ko sach lag gaya (He acts very well, that’s why everyone thought it was real).”
Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra have only collaborated in two films, despite being a great pairing according to producer Shailendra Singh. He believes they share similar qualities and should be the face of Indian cinema. Singh blames Bollywood for not utilizing Priyanka's talent and praises her professionalism and business knowledge.