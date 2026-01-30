Truth behind viral video of woman ‘mocking’ ex-schoolmate for pizza delivery job; here’s what really happened

The video prompted reactions from many netizens, including filmmaker Siddharth Anand, who also reacted to it.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jan 30, 2026 11:41 AM IST
Woman ex-schoolmate pizza delivery jobThe clip, filmed on a public road, shows the man seated on his delivery bike while the woman records him on her phone, laughing and questioning his career choice
Make us preferred source on Google

A widely shared video recently sparked outrage after it appeared to show a woman ridiculing her former schoolmate for earning a living as a pizza delivery executive. The clip, filmed on a public road, shows the man seated on his delivery bike while the woman records him on her phone, laughing and questioning his career choice. She points out that he used to post motivational messages during their school days and mocks the contrast between then and now, even saying she would forward the video to their old classmates.

The footage spread rapidly across social media, triggering a wave of criticism. Thousands of users came out in support of the delivery executive, stressing that honest work should never be mocked. Many argued that the video said far more about the person behind the camera than the man being filmed.

The reactions weren’t limited to netizens. Filmmaker Siddharth Anand also weighed in, writing, “He’s a hero! Whoever you are. You’re a real hero!! You’re working hard! You’re working honestly. Earning for yourself. Not being a burden on anyone. No work is less. Or more. True hero. You have my respect.”

Watch the video:

 

Others echoed similar sentiments. One user commented, “He kept smiling through the humiliation, kept working, kept providing; that’s real strength. Honest labour is never below anyone.” Another wrote, “A true Man doing what needs to get done. Congratulations for being an example to all, MY MAN!” A third added, “Respect to anyone grinding honestly to make ends meet, no job is beneath dignity.”

As the clip clocked millions of views, the woman faced intense backlash for her behaviour. However, the narrative took a turn when the group behind the video later clarified that it was staged. In a follow-up post, they revealed that the entire interaction was scripted and performed by friends. They also clarified that the man seen in the video is not 30 years old, as many assumed, but 22.

 

In the clarification video, the woman appears on camera and says, “Hum log majjak kar rahe the yaar (We were just joking)”, adding that the trolling became so intense it made her feel like crying. She further explained, “Yeh acting bohot accha karta hai, iss liye sab ko sach lag gaya (He acts very well, that’s why everyone thought it was real).”

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
ajit pawar and sharad pawar
NCP factions were ready for a Feb 8 merger announcement, process remains ‘on course’
RTI Act, Economic Survey 2025-26, Budget session, Economic survey, Narendra Modi, macroeconomic fundamentals, Indian economic growth, Indian economy, Indian express news, current affairs
‘Act never intended as a tool for idle curiosity’: Economic Survey calls for re-examination of RTI Act
Daldal Movie Review: The film stars Bhumi Pednekkar in the lead role.
Daldal Review: Bhumi Pednekkar comes off far too morose in serial killer thriller series
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Mahatma Gandhi in Freedom at Midnight.
How Nikkhil Advani's Freedom at Midnight uses Mahatma Gandhi assassination not as a polarising event, but a unifying one
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road; dashcam video triggers civic sense debate
Melania Trump documentary
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
Jannik Sinner will take on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2026 semifinal. (PHOTO: AP)
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Serbian legend will have to make his own luck in Australian Open semifinal
In Central PSU turnaround stories, there’s a lesson for the states
Central Public Sector Enterprises' comeback highlights need for similar reform at state level
crash
Ajit Pawar plane crash: What a recent Parliamentary panel report said on civil aviation safety
achaar, indian pickles, pickles, varities of achaar
More than just a side dish: From spicy mango wedges to treacly berries, exploring varieties of pickles that define Indian cuisine
The facade of Apple Hebbal store in Phoenix Mall Of Asia.
Apple posts most profitable quarter ever as iPhone sales surge
Advertisement
Must Read
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Serbian legend will have to make his own luck in Australian Open semifinal
Jannik Sinner will take on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2026 semifinal. (PHOTO: AP)
Michael Nobbs, the dosa-loving hockey coach who made India one of the fitness teams, passes away
FILE PHOTO: Former India hockey coach Michael Nobbs passed away on THursday aged 72.
Apple posts most profitable quarter ever as iPhone sales surge
The facade of Apple Hebbal store in Phoenix Mall Of Asia.
Athena: Inside Nasa’s fastest-ever supercomputer powering Artemis II
Its processing power will allow engineers to model spacecraft performance, analyse risks, and hone mission details well before astronauts set foot on a spacecraft bound for the Moon. (Image: Nasa)
How Airtel customers can activate Adobe Express Premium for free
The user will be able to access 250 generative AI credits every month, premium image and video templates, over 200 million Adobe Stock photos and videos, and over 30,000 fonts. (Image: Express Image)
More than just a side dish: From spicy mango wedges to treacly berries, exploring varieties of pickles that define Indian cuisine
achaar, indian pickles, pickles, varities of achaar
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road; dashcam video triggers civic sense debate
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Melania Trump documentary
CEO of ‘most important company in AI’ goes unrecognised by Shanghai street vendor
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang in Shanghai
‘I charged you extra’: Why a Mumbai taxi driver’s confession to a passenger is winning the internet
Mumbai taxi driver
‘Please give this man more to do’: Malaysian minister faces backlash after linking workplace stress to ‘LGBT lifestyle’
Dr Hasan said work-related stress could be among the factors that lead individuals to adopt an LGBT lifestyle
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement