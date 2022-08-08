Woman meets brother after 20 years. Their reunion video is making netizens emotional

Updated: August 8, 2022 1:08:27 pm
Reunions are always emotional and more so when elderly people get to meet their family members after years. The bond between siblings is timeless no matter how old one gets.
A case in point is this video that shows an elderly woman meeting her younger brother after 20 years. Their love and affection may leave you emotional and teary-eyed too.
The video is credited to a man named Gurpreet Singh Dhaliwal. “My grandma being reunited with her younger brother after 20 years,” says a text insert on the video.
The video shows a Sikh man standing on his porch as he waits for his elder sister. As they meet, the two embrace each other in a heart-melting moment. The man is also seen adjusting his sister’s chunni.
Watch the video below:
View this post on Instagram
The video was posted on the Instagram page sikhexpo 12 hours ago and it has received more than 3.86 lakh views so far. Since being posted, the video has also accumulated more than 58,000 likes.
It also struck a chord with netizens who felt emotional after watching the video.
“This is the content I wanna see everyday,” commented an Instagram user. “So beautiful. I’m crying,” wrote another. A third said, “What a moment.”
“That hug filled with so much love. Bless them,” reads another comment. “The most beautiful thing I have ever seen on Internet,” shared another individual.
