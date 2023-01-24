Woman makes surprise entry at brother’s wedding, netizens feel sorry for the bride

Expatriates miss several events and native festivals back home. A young woman who recently moved to the UK for a job was left shattered as she could not attend her brother’s wedding. However, the thought of not being there for her brother at his wedding left her very unsettled so got on a flight back to India and surprised her family at the wedding venue.

The video of her surprise entry is going viral after it was shared by Humans of Bombay on Instagram. The clip shows the woman finding her way to the wedding stage amid the crowd. After spotting her, her mother screams in joy, while her father is also seen rising up and moving to hug her.

The woman had left for the UK for a job on November 8 and the wedding was on November 26. The woman narrated the turn of events to the Humans of Bombay and said that after discussing with her colleagues, she decided she was not going to miss her brother’s wedding. She called her brother and said that she was coming. The siblings did not inform their family about her arrival as they wanted to surprise them.

The flight back to India felt like “the longest flight” of her life as she was eager to meet her family. She stayed with her friend’s family and entered the wedding just when the groom was about to apply the sindoor on the bride.

“I remember as I was walking towards the mandap, it felt so surreal to see Sagar as a groom. I was instantly hit with the thought, ‘𝙃𝙪𝙢 𝙠𝙖𝙗 𝙞𝙩𝙣𝙚 𝙗𝙖𝙙𝙚 𝙝𝙤 𝙜𝙖𝙮𝙚?’ But this wasn’t the time to get emotional so I ran up to my parents & hugged them tightly. As you can see, Mom jumped out of excitement 𝙖𝙪𝙧 𝙋𝙖𝙥𝙖 𝙩𝙤 𝙗𝙖𝙨 𝙧𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙝𝙞 𝙡𝙖𝙜 𝙜𝙖𝙮𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙚,” she said.

“The look on everyone’s face was one I’ll never ever forget. I hugged Sagar & his bride Shivani & stepped down from the stage. I happily sat in the front row & watched him marry the girl of his dreams. I was so glad I could make it. He’s my brother, my best friend & honestly, I’d travel anywhere to be a part of his happiness,” she added.

However, this surprise entry act did not go down well with netizens as many argued that it shifted the focus from bride to her. A user commented, “I kinda feel for the bride. The attention. Affection and all limelight should be on her.. I understand the love for her brother but the timing could have been different.”

Another user wrote, “Don’t get me wrong. But turning all attention towards yourself on such an important moment of your brother and sister in laws life is kinda narcissistic.” A third user commented, “I am happy for them but I kinda feel a little sorry for the bride Not the entry at the Sindhoor moment which was supposed to be special and overwhelming in itself.”