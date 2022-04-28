Watch: Woman makes roti over car bonnet amid heatwave

Amid the scorching heat, many might have jokingly told their friends or family that the heat is enough to cook under the sun. Meanwhile, proving the point, a video showing roti being made on top of a car under the sun has surfaced online.

The clip shared by Twitter user Nilamadhab Panda shows a woman flattening the dough on the rolling board kept over the car bonnet. Another woman is also seen accompanying her. Later, she places the flattened piece on the car bonnet and exposes it to the sun. In a while, the roti gets cooked in a similar way as on a tawa.

Watch the video here:

“Scenes from my town Sonepur. It’s so hot that one can make roti on the car Bonnet,” read the caption of the tweet.

The clip shared on Monday has garnered more than 73,500 views so far. While many users found the video unbelievable, many others poked fun at the heat.

“It’s Indian sub-continent heat, in May month you will able to prepare dal and sabji also,” commented a user. However, indianexpress.com could not verify the authenticity of the video.

Please 1 butter roti for me… 😂 — Aalia Bhatt (@KaliaBhatt) April 27, 2022

I think in kolkata also we can make rotis on Car Bonnet🫡🌞🌞.

We need immediate rain🌧️⛈️ https://t.co/QQvz2NrOKN — Ashish Sharma (@AshishkrSharma) April 28, 2022

It’s Indian sub-continent heat, in May month you will able to prepare dal and sabji also https://t.co/5DYHmxu2fC — kirti kumar Pandya (@kirtikumarpan85) April 27, 2022

People will make rotis on car bonnets as a joke but not use solar energy for real

🤦🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/eNm98QXWrg — Ashwini Arunkumar (@AshArunkmar) April 25, 2022

Since the beginning of the summer season in March this year, several parts of the country have been reporting severe heat conditions. In a span of two months, the maximum temperatures in West Rajasthan and Vidarbha in Maharashtra have remained between 40 degrees and 45 degrees Celsius.

If the highest temperature recorded in a region reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius or more in the plains and at least 30 degrees Celsius or more in hilly regions, the region is regarded as hit by a heatwave.