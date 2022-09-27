scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

Woman makes ‘chocolate pakodas’ in viral video. Watch man’s reaction after eating them

The video shows the woman making pakodas by adding Dairy Milk chocolate to gram flour batter.

Bizarre food experiments are not new on social media. There have been hundreds of strange food fusions, mostly by roadside vendors, that may not seem palatable to a lot of netizens. However, there are still some people brave enough to try dishes like mango Maggi or rasgulla chaat. The latest addition to the list is ‘chocolate pakode’.

A video of a woman making fritters out of chocolate was posted on Instagram and it is going viral. She is seen opening a packet of Dairy Milk chocolate and putting it in gram flour batter. She then deep fries it in oil and waits till it is cooked to a brown colour. After that, she puts the pakodas in a bowl and even adds chaat masala on top. A man sitting on a motorbike then promptly comes and grabs the bowl. He eats the pakodas by dipping them in green chutney with which people usually eat savoury fritters like onion or paneer.

The location of the video is not known. It was posted by RJ Rohan and he added his funny commentary to it. The clip has amassed more than 1.27 lakh views since being posted Monday.

“Dairymilk: maa ye zamana bahut bura hai ye meri shaktyo ka galat istamal kar re hai (Dairy Milk: Mom this era is so bad, they are abusing my powers),” reads a comment when loosely translated from Hindi. “Koi roko inko.. Dinosaur bhi aise hi vilupt huye the (Someone stop them, dinosaurs also got extinct this way),” wrote another user in Hindi.

Adding such over-the-top ingredients to pakodas is not new. A video of an Ahmedabad eatery making ‘Oreo pakodas’ had similarly gone viral in November 2021.

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 11:17:18 am
