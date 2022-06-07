Woman longboards on Kerala road in a saree. Watch video

Longboarding is an exhilarating experience on tarred roads. Sliding freely on smooth roads can excite and energise many. Astonishing netizens, a young woman has nailed it on a road in Kerala wearing a saree.

Clad in traditional Kerala Kasavu saree, Larissa D’Sa is seen long-boarding on the road and also does a namaste gesture in a clip on her Instagram account. She even waves at other vehicles passing by. Lush green fields with many coconut trees on both sides of the road and a serene water body in the background add to the visual treat of the clip. Lines from the song ‘Jiya Jale’ from Dil Se and composed by A R Rahman add to the effect.

“HAD TO DO THIS I had quite an audience while i did this some even took selfies hahaha, FUN! I must add, it’s not easy to longboard while you’re wearing a saree,” read the caption of the clip.

Watch the video here:

The clip shared Larissa D’Sa has garnered more than one lakh likes on Instagram. Many popular Instagram influencers have showered praises for her in the comments section.

Manjri Varde, the mother-in-law of actor Sameera Reddy commented, “The lady that glides in a saree and dreams in green fields.”

Larissa D’Sa’s Instagram bio says she is an entrepreneur as well as a travel and lifestyle influencer. Her Instagram account includes other clips showing her longboarding in different destinations including Goa.