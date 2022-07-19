‘Bring 500 change’: Woman left in splits as she receives cake with delivery instructions

Updated: July 19, 2022 5:47:23 pm
While ordering food online has made our lives easier, satisfying our hunger pangs and cravings within minutes, this is not always the case. Like this customer who ordered a cake recently and was amused to see the delivery instruction written on it. The post has now left all laughing out loud online.
When Facebook user Vaishnavi Mondkar recently ordered a chocolate cake from the food delivery app Zomato, she left instructions for the agent bringing in her order. Sadly, probably owing to some glitch or misunderstanding, her instructions reached the eatery where the order was from. Instead of ignoring it, they wrote the message with the icing on the cake and sent it over.
Mondkar’s delight on receiving the sumptuous sweet treat didn’t last long as she opened the box and it greeted her with the message, “bring 500/- change”.
“Delivery instructions mein likha tha ‘Bring 500/- change’ toh unhone cake pe likhke bheja (had written bring Rs 500 change in delivery instruction but they wrote it on the cake and sent it),” she wrote, tagging Zomato.
While most thought the incident was hilarious, with someone even wishing a Happy Birthday to ‘Bring 500 change’, others wondered if shops write these purposefully to go viral, arguing, bad publicity is also publicity.
Earlier in June, a similar incident went viral from Maharashtra. A Nagpur man received a cake with the message “contains egg” written on it, when he was just looking for a clarification. While savage cake messages used among friends are common, such goof-ups are taking the icing game to a whole new level.
