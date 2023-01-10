scorecardresearch
Amid ‘pee gate’ row, woman journalist complains about a stone in meal on Air India flight

Sarvapriya Sangwan, who works for the BBC, has alleged there was a small piece of stone in the meal that was served to her on Air India flight 215.

Air India has been under scrutiny ever since an inebriated passenger allegedly urinated on an elderly woman on a flight from New York to Delhi in November last year. Another incident of an intoxicated man peeing over the blanket of a woman passenger on an Air India flight from Paris to New Delhi in December 2022 was also reported.

Amid criticism over the Tata Group-owned airline’s handling of such cases, a woman journalist took to Twitter to complain about a piece of stone she found in a meal served to her. Sarvapriya Sangwan, who works for the BBC, shared a photo of the meal served to her on Air India flight 215. The meal contained a small pebble she alleged.

“You don’t need resources and money to ensure stone-free food Air India @airindiain. This is what I received in my food served in the flight AI 215 today. Crew member Ms. Jadon was informed. This kind of negligence is unacceptable. #airIndia,” she tweeted on January 8.

In its reply to Sangwan, Air India said, “Dear Ma’am, this is concerning and we’re taking this up immediately with our Catering team. Please allow us some time to get back. We appreciate you bringing this to our notice.”

“Dear @TataCompanies: JRD Tata once set standards for the aviation industry. He built #AirIndia into a globally respected brand, before Govt took it over. Now that you’re back as owners, hitting new lows? Is there no corporate oversight? How do you manage #PeeGate, and now this,” commented a user. “While Airindia was supposed to compete with the best in airlines industry, it is competing with Indian railways it seems,” another person wrote.

Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on the elderly woman passenger in the November 26 incident, was arrested by Delhi Police in Bengaluru on Saturday. Mishra, an employee of US financial services giant Wells Fargo, was sacked Friday in light of the incident.

