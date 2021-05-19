Woman in Mumbai narrowly escapes tree moments before it falls to the ground

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 74,000 views and has been flooded with netizens responding to the video.

As the people of Mumbai continue to face the wrath of Cyclone Tauktae, a video of a woman’s narrow escape amid the storm has surfaced on social media, leaving netizens shocked.

The 8-second clip, which has now gone viral, features a woman walking on the streets of Mumbai when an uprooted tree suddenly falls on the road. Fortunately, in the nick of time, she is able to run away from the spot and prevent herself from getting hurt.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Mumbai: A woman had a narrow escape when she managed to move away from the spot just in time as a tree uprooted and fell there. (17.05.2021) Mumbai received heavy rain and wind yesterday in wake of #CycloneTauktae (Source: CCTV footage) pic.twitter.com/hsYidntG7F — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 74,000 views and has been flooded with netizens responding to the video. While many wrote that the woman was lucky, others tweeted that it was her quick response that saved her life.

The cyclonic storm Tauktae, which formed over the Arabian Sea, intensified into a severe cyclonic storm resulting in heavy rains and gusty winds in Mumbai.

This called presence of mind..🙌🙌 — Engineer Ladka (@RajuRas80388491) May 18, 2021

Frightening video. her good luck helped her escape on time. — Suvrangshu (@Suvrangshu2) May 18, 2021

Miracles do happen 🙏 — Anubhav Kumar (@anubhavkumar07) May 18, 2021

Yamraj chutti par the isliye 🤣 — Ishƛn乛MƛMƖƊƤƛԼԼƖƜƛƦ (@ishu_MX9) May 18, 2021

This is called good karma — Choudhurysunil (@Choudhurysunil5) May 18, 2021