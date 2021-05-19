scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 19, 2021
Woman in Mumbai narrowly escapes tree moments before it falls to the ground

The 8-second clip, which has now gone viral, features a woman walking on the streets of Mumbai when an uprooted tree suddenly falls on the road.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 19, 2021 8:26:40 pm
Cyclone Tauktae news, Tauktae Mumbai weather, Mumbai weather today, Mumbai weather news Latest, Mumbai rainfall, Cyclone Tauktae latest position, Mumbai airport news, Mumbai cyclone airport news, Mumbai trains weather, SpiceJet Indigo fligths Mumbai weather, Mumbai city latest news

As the people of Mumbai continue to face the wrath of Cyclone Tauktae, a video of a woman’s narrow escape amid the storm has surfaced on social media, leaving netizens shocked.

The 8-second clip, which has now gone viral, features a woman walking on the streets of Mumbai when an uprooted tree suddenly falls on the road. Fortunately, in the nick of time, she is able to run away from the spot and prevent herself from getting hurt.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 74,000 views and has been flooded with netizens responding to the video. While many wrote that the woman was lucky, others tweeted that it was her quick response that saved her life.

The cyclonic storm Tauktae, which formed over the Arabian Sea, intensified into a severe cyclonic storm resulting in heavy rains and gusty winds in Mumbai.

