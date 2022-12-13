’87 and still rocking’: Woman honoured for getting second master’s degree

They say education is a lifelong pursuit. And Varatha Shanmuganathan is someone who is following it even at the age of 87. Shanmuganathan got her bachelor’s degree from the University of Madras and went on to become the oldest person to get a master’s degree from York University as well as the oldest woman to get a graduate degree in Canada.

Earlier this month, she was honoured at the Ontario Legislature for her relentless and inspiring pursuit of education even as she changed countries and continents. In a speech, Vijay Thanigasalam, a member of the Provincial Parliament of Ontario, said Shanmuganathan secured her first master’s degree when she was in her mid-50s at the University of London’s Birkbeck College in the UK.

She moved to Canada in 2004. In 2019, she got to know about the government’s tuition waiver incentive for seniors and then signed up for a master’s programme after she was encouraged by her daughter. Finally, she got her second master’s degree from Canada’s York University despite the challenges during the coronavirus pandemic.

In his heartfelt speech, Thanigasalam called Shanmuganathan “an inspiration to the younger generation beginning their journey or our seniors looking for the next adventure.”

The video of Shanmuganathan’s facilitation has gone viral on Instagram with over 1.5 lakh views. In the Instagram clip, Shanmuganathan receives a standing ovation from members of the Ontario Legislature.

Commenting on this video, a Twitter user wrote, “To the ones who are self doubting and think that it’s late in life to start anything, this story comes with so much inspiration ! 87 and still rocking!”