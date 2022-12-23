Woman hangs from garage door after ladder falls down, little boy comes to rescue. Watch video

Quick thinking and prompt actions during stressful situations avert tragedies and save lives. In a similar manner, a little boy jumped into action after finding his mother hanging on a garage door after the ladder she climbed onto fell down. Regardless of the large size of the ladder, the little boy lifted it up and saved his mother.

Indian Police Service officer Dipanshu Kabra, who often shares intriguing content online, tweeted the video. The video shows the woman standing on the ladder and suddenly the clip shows the ladder falling on the floor. She is heard screaming and the little boy who is seen standing behind her is seen getting shocked. He then swiftly runs to pick up the ladder. Although a herculean task for the child, he slowly manages to lift it and places it near his mother. The woman manages to get hold of the ladder with her legs and avoids a major fall.

माँ गैराज का दरवाज़ा रिपेयर कर रहीं थी कि तभी उनकी सीढ़ी गिर गयी. माँ ऊपर लटके देख नन्हे जांबाज़ ने पूरी जान लगाकर सीढ़ी को वापस लगाकर उनक़ी मदद क़ी… इस छोटे बच्चे क़ी सूझ-बूझ और हिम्मत क़ी जितनी प्रशांसा क़ी जाए कम है. pic.twitter.com/GjX6Ol3pid — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) December 23, 2022

Impressed by the little boy’s act, Kabra tweeted in Hindi which roughly translates into, “Mother was repairing the garage door when her ladder fell. Seeing the mother hanging above, the brave little boy helped her…The wisdom and courage of this little child cannot be praised enough.

Since being shared on Friday, the clip has amassed more than 20,000 views on Twitter. Netizens hailed the child as a hero. A user commented, “This kid is gonna to be a solidier.” Another user wrote, “The hero of the day!”

Similar extraordinary acts never fail to win the praise of netizens. In August this year, a 10-year-old boy plunged into a pool after spotting his mother struggling to stay afloat. The woman had a seizure and the timely action of the boy saved her, garnering plaudits online.