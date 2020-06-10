Woman feeds langur on table, gets praised on social media for compassion

The man uploaded the sweet moment of his mother feeding rice to the animal. (Source: Chand Das/ Facebook) The man uploaded the sweet moment of his mother feeding rice to the animal. (Source: Chand Das/ Facebook)

A video of a woman feeding a langur in her home is being widely shared on Facebook. The animal is seen sitting calmly on a table as the woman feeds it, after rolling the food into balls.

In the two-minute-long video posted by Chand Das from Mayureswar in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, his mother is seen feeding the langur a mixture of rice, dal and vegetables. As the animal eats, the woman patiently waits before feeding it the next ball of food, much like a child would be fed.

The video has been viewed over 7 lakh times and has been shared over 15,000 times in less than 24 hours.

Watch the video here:

Many praised the woman for her compassion. Many said this video “reaffirmed their faith in humanity” after recent incidents of animal abuse like an elephant’s death in Kerala, the killing of a leopard in Assam and a cow being injured in Himachal Pradesh after being fed explosives. However, one user also pointed out that feeding wildlife could alter their behaviour and make them more aggressive.

Recently, a video of an injured grey langur going to a hospital in Karnataka to receive treatment was widely shared on social media.

