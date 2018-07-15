RPF constables help woman deliver twins at Kalyan station in Mumbai

The 30-year-old mother gave birth to a baby girl and a boy at Kalyan station. (Source: ANI/ Twitter) The 30-year-old mother gave birth to a baby girl and a boy at Kalyan station. (Source: ANI/ Twitter)

Thanks to lady constables at busy Kalyan station in Mumbai, an expecting mother gave birth to twins safely on the platform on Sunday. The 30-year-old woman was travelling on LTT-Visakhapatanam express when she suddenly slipped into labour, causing an emergency situation. Shaikh Salma Tabassum, a resident of Narayan Nagar in Ghatkopar started experiencing severe labour pain while she was onboard on the train. As the RPF officials of the Central Railways were alerted about the situation, they rushed to attend the pregnant woman in distress.

On-duty Sub Inspector Nitin Gaur, along with RPF lady staff Head Constables Neelam Gupta and Surekha Kadam pressed into action and attended the woman at Kalyan in the presence of Railway Medical Staff, news agency ANI reported. The woman gave birth to a girl and a boy.

A woman travelling in LTT-Visakhapatnam Express gave birth to twins (a girl and a boy) in the train at Kalyan railway station. The woman is a resident of Mumbai’s Ghatkopar. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/DaTBWLNOxS — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2018

Photos of the newborn babies along with the two hero constables were shared on Twitter, garnering praise online.

After the secure delivery, the lady passenger, along with her newborn twins were taken to Rukmanibai Hospital for further treatment and care. According to reports, the mother and her babies were doing well.

This is not the first time such a situation arrived when RPF officials helped someone deliver a baby on the train. Earlier in 2017, a similar incident happened when at Thane station in Maharashtra, where a pregnant 24-year-old woman started experiencing severe contractions. With the help from fellow passengers, a lady RPF constable delivered a baby boy on the platform.

