‘It’s a girl’: Woman gives birth onboard IndiGo flight

An IndiGo flight landed in Jaipur with an extra passenger onboard after a pregnant woman gave birth to a baby girl. A doctor, who was on the same flight, safely delivered the baby.

In a statement, the domestic carrier said that the incident occurred on Tuesday morning on flight 6E 469, flying from Bangalore to Jaipur. When the would-be-mother raised an alarm, the cabin crew rushed to help. Dr. Subahana Nazir also stepped forward to help the woman.

Together they assisted the woman in delivering a baby girl.

“Jaipur airport was immediately informed to arrange for a doctor and an ambulance on arrival. Both the baby and mother are stable,” the airline company said in a statement.

Extending their gratitude for the timely help, the staff also presented the doctor a thank you card, the company added.

Dr Subahana Nazir, who helped deliver the baby, was welcomed into the arrival hall and a Thank You card was handed over by IndiGo’s Jaipur staff. Dr Subahana Nazir, who helped deliver the baby, was welcomed into the arrival hall and a Thank You card was handed over by IndiGo’s Jaipur staff.

In a similar instance, a baby boy was born inside IndiGo’s Delhi-Bengaluru flight in October, 2020. Luckily, a doctor was onboard and assisted with the premature delivery.