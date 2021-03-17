scorecardresearch
‘It’s a girl’: Woman gives birth onboard IndiGo flight

In a statement, the domestic carrier said that the incident occurred on Tuesday morning on flight 6E 469, flying from Bangalore to Jaipur.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 17, 2021 12:59:20 pm
baby on flight, baby born mid air, baby born in flight, indigo flight baby born, jaipur bangalore flight baby arrival, odd news, indian express,A woman gave birth to a baby girl on a flight travelling to Jaipur.

An IndiGo flight landed in Jaipur with an extra passenger onboard after a pregnant woman gave birth to a baby girl.  A doctor, who was on the same flight, safely delivered the baby.

In a statement, the domestic carrier said that the incident occurred on Tuesday morning on flight 6E 469, flying from Bangalore to Jaipur. When the would-be-mother raised an alarm, the cabin crew rushed to help. Dr. Subahana Nazir also stepped forward to help the woman.

Together they assisted the woman in delivering a baby girl.

“Jaipur airport was immediately informed to arrange for a doctor and an ambulance on arrival. Both the baby and mother are stable,” the airline company said in a statement.

Extending their gratitude for the timely help, the staff also presented the doctor a thank you card, the company added.

Dr Subahana Nazir, who helped deliver the baby, was welcomed into the arrival hall and a Thank You card was handed over by IndiGo’s Jaipur staff.

In a similar instance, a baby boy was born inside IndiGo’s Delhi-Bengaluru flight in October, 2020. Luckily, a doctor was onboard and assisted with the premature delivery.

