Woman gifts her parents their life-size portrait, watch their adorable reaction

An adorable video in which a young woman gifts her parents a life-size portrait of themselves is currently going viral. The video posted online by video creator and Instagram influencer Sreelakshmi (sreelakshmi_306) shows her trying to unpack a large portrait.

In the now-viral clip, her father is seen offering to help her unpack the gift, not knowing what is in it. Finally, they unveil the portrait and he stares at it in awe as it is an oil painting of him with his hand around Sreelakshmi’s mother. The parents’ genuine and sweet reaction was perfectly captured in the video.

So far, the video has gathered more than 4.4 lakh likes since it was posted on February 11.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐒𝐑𝐄𝐄𝐋𝐀𝐊𝐒𝐇𝐌𝐈 (@sreelakshmi_306)

In the caption, Sreelakshmi wrote, “For me god only exists in the form of my parents. A million thanks to @papervapors who helped me with the vision I had of gifting my parents a life like portrait. It is not anything like I expected, it is so much more ”.

She added that those who wish to have similar life-size portraits can contact the Tamil Nadu-based customised art shop which got it done for her.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “This is beautiful but if I were to gift this to my parents they would have gone on and on about how I’m a spendthrift and need to save for rainy days ”.