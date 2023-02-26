scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Woman gifts her parents their life-size portrait, watch their adorable reaction

In the now-viral clip, Sreelakshmi’s father is seen offering to help her unpack the gift, not knowing what is in it.

Woman gifts parents life size portrait
An adorable video in which a young woman gifts her parents a life-size portrait of themselves is currently going viral. The video posted online by video creator and Instagram influencer Sreelakshmi (sreelakshmi_306) shows her trying to unpack a large portrait.

In the now-viral clip, her father is seen offering to help her unpack the gift, not knowing what is in it. Finally, they unveil the portrait and he stares at it in awe as it is an oil painting of him with his hand around Sreelakshmi’s mother. The parents’ genuine and sweet reaction was perfectly captured in the video.

ALSO READ |Twitter thread lists portraits by famous photographers of their partners, netizens in awe

So far, the video has gathered more than 4.4 lakh likes since it was posted on February 11.

In the caption, Sreelakshmi wrote, “For me god only exists in the form of my parents. A million thanks to @papervapors who helped me with the vision I had of gifting my parents a life like portrait. It is not anything like I expected, it is so much more ”.

She added that those who wish to have similar life-size portraits can contact the Tamil Nadu-based customised art shop which got it done for her.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “This is beautiful but if I were to gift this to my parents they would have gone on and on about how I’m a spendthrift and need to save for rainy days ”.

