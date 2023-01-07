‘Thanks for believing in your girls’: Woman gifts car to dad on his birthday, wins hearts online

Reciprocating the love and affection showered by parents, children sometimes amaze them with unexpected gestures and leave them brimming with emotion. In one such instance, a young woman surprised her father with a car on his birthday. The heartwarming video is doing the rounds on the internet and praises are pouring in the comments section.

Video creator Rida Tharana took her father to a car showroom and handed him the key of a brand-new car on his birthday on January 4. The duo hugged each other tightly and Tharana penned down her thoughts in the clip. She noted that her father loves her for who she is and that she is grateful for everything. Buying a car for her father has been in her bucket list for long and after becoming independent she fulfilled it. The young woman lauded her father for learning and unlearning, breaking social norms and believing in his daughters.

Her family, including five members, previously owned a red Nano car and they loved it. However, her father always dreamt about getting a better car. Tharana reached home in Coorg on January 3 and cheered up her family members with her gesture. In the Instagram post, she added that her mother could not accompany them to the showroom, but instead sent her grandfather and made biryani to celebrate the joyous occasion.

“Happy birthday Abbu… I love you till the moon and back. I know it’s been a journey for us both to understand each other but you are the first man I fell in love with and it shall forever remain the same. Thank you for believing in your girls and breaking the social norms.. as they say: she’s a #SalesGirl the girl did it,” Tharana wrote.

Since being shared three days ago, the clip has amassed more than 5.40 lakh views on Instagram. Netizens loved her gesture and many praised her. A user commented, “Congratulations and so proud of you.” Another user wrote, “I am crying this is so so beautiful.” A third person wrote, “That hug says it all.”

Last month, a youngster gifted his father a motorbike and grabbed attention in a similar manner online. Fitness instructor Ujwal Sidnag’s father used to drive the bike when he was young and the youth handed over a box containing the two-wheeler’s key to his father. Overwhelmed with joy, the man remained lost for words and hugged his son after seeing the new motorbike.