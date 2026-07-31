Woman gets stuck in Tamil Nadu’s Moksha Margam; video goes viral

Devotees around her can be seen trying to free her as she remains stuck for several anxious minutes.

A disturbing video showing a woman getting stuck inside the narrow Moksha Margam passage at Tamil Nadu’s Arunachala Hill has resurfaced online after a devotee lost his life at the same spot during a pilgrimage last week.

The resurfaced clip has reignited debate over the safety of the narrow spiritual passage, which continues to attract devotees owing to its religious significance.

According to reports, a resident of Andhra Pradesh died on July 24 after getting trapped inside the narrow rock crevice on the southern side of Arunachala Hill while visiting the Annamalaiyar Temple in Tiruvannamalai. Manikumar, 36, reportedly became wedged in the passage and soon began to struggle to breathe. Fire and Rescue Services personnel, along with local devotees, managed to pull him out after a rescue operation. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.