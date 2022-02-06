scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 06, 2022
Must Read

‘Hats off’: Woman forest official rescues snake. Watch video

Roshini can be seen catching the snake by its tail and taking it to the wall of a nearby building in the video.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 6, 2022 1:19:57 pm
snake rescue, woman catches snake, snake video, forest officer, Kattakada, Thiruvananthapuram, indian expressThe woman pushes the snake inside a long bag using a tool as the reptile slithers into it, as seen in the video

A video of a woman official of the forest department in Kerala rescuing a snake in a calm and composed manner has surfaced online. Praises have been pouring in for Roshini G S’s deft rescue operation in the Kattakada area in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district.

Roshini can be seen catching the snake by its tail and taking it to the wall of a nearby building in the video. She then pushes the snake inside a long bag using a tool as the reptile slithers into it. She ties the bag and heads back as onlookers watch her in awe.

Watch the video here:

The video posted by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Sudha Ramen has garnered more than 44,000 views so far.

“A brave Forest staff Roshini rescues a snake from the human habitations at Kattakada. She is trained in handling snakes. Women force in Forest depts across the country is growing up in good numbers,” reads the caption of the tweet.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Looks fearless and skilful in handling such beings,” commented a user. The clip also reminded some users of snake handler Vava Suresh catching a cobra even after getting bitten.

“I hope Vava suresh will see this and do the same in his future snake catch to avoid anymore causality,” commented a user.

Local media reports said Roshini is a Beat Forest Officer and a member of the Rapid Response Team at Paruthipalli Range Office. The team manages rescue operations and rehabilitation of wild animals. She was appointed as Beat Forest officer in 2017 and the department trained her and her colleagues on snake rescue operations in 2019.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 06: Latest News

Advertisement