‘Hats off’: Woman forest official rescues snake. Watch video

A video of a woman official of the forest department in Kerala rescuing a snake in a calm and composed manner has surfaced online. Praises have been pouring in for Roshini G S’s deft rescue operation in the Kattakada area in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district.

Roshini can be seen catching the snake by its tail and taking it to the wall of a nearby building in the video. She then pushes the snake inside a long bag using a tool as the reptile slithers into it. She ties the bag and heads back as onlookers watch her in awe.

The video posted by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Sudha Ramen has garnered more than 44,000 views so far.

“A brave Forest staff Roshini rescues a snake from the human habitations at Kattakada. She is trained in handling snakes. Women force in Forest depts across the country is growing up in good numbers,” reads the caption of the tweet.

“Looks fearless and skilful in handling such beings,” commented a user. The clip also reminded some users of snake handler Vava Suresh catching a cobra even after getting bitten.

Wow what a courageous lady.

She has been well trained.

It seems to be her daily routine to handle these snakes.

What a normal human being can't even think of in his/her worst dreams.#Respect to this super lady.

“I hope Vava suresh will see this and do the same in his future snake catch to avoid anymore causality,” commented a user.

Local media reports said Roshini is a Beat Forest Officer and a member of the Rapid Response Team at Paruthipalli Range Office. The team manages rescue operations and rehabilitation of wild animals. She was appointed as Beat Forest officer in 2017 and the department trained her and her colleagues on snake rescue operations in 2019.