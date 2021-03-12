scorecardresearch
Friday, March 12, 2021
Watch: Forest officer dances as Similipal forest finally gets rain

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 12, 2021 1:14:56 pm
A video of a forest officer dancing as it rains in Odisha's Similipal biosphere reserve is going viral for all the right reasons.

A video of a forest officer dancing as it rains in Odisha’s Similipal biosphere reserve is going viral for all the right reasons. The biosphere came into the limelight last week as forest officials and state authorities fought to contain a forest fire that spread to a large tract of land. The fire was finally put out after over two weeks with the help of rainfall and a hailstorm.

It was amid this that the video of the forest official dancing and shouting in joy was taken.

The video, which was originally shared by Dr Yugal Kishore Mohanta on Twitter, identified the officer as Sneha Dhal, a nature lover who actively participated in fighting the forest fire in Similipal. “Bahut jyada barsha de” (Give us more rain),” Dhal can be heard saying in the clip.

Watch the clip here:

“The real empowered Nature Lover Forester Mrs Sneha Dhal who has been involved in dousing the fire in Similipal 24×7 and finally happy with the grace of God ‘The Rain’,” Mohanta wrote, while sharing the video.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The clip garnered over one million views on the internet and delighted many.

The national park situated in the reserve in the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha covers 2,750 km and the wildfire caused large scale damage to the flora and fauna of the area.

