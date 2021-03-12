Watch: Forest officer dances as Similipal forest finally gets rain

The clip garnered over one million people on the internet and delighted many.

A video of a forest officer dancing as it rains in Odisha’s Similipal biosphere reserve is going viral for all the right reasons. The biosphere came into the limelight last week as forest officials and state authorities fought to contain a forest fire that spread to a large tract of land. The fire was finally put out after over two weeks with the help of rainfall and a hailstorm.

It was amid this that the video of the forest official dancing and shouting in joy was taken.

The video, which was originally shared by Dr Yugal Kishore Mohanta on Twitter, identified the officer as Sneha Dhal, a nature lover who actively participated in fighting the forest fire in Similipal. “Bahut jyada barsha de” (Give us more rain),” Dhal can be heard saying in the clip.

Watch the clip here:

The real empowered Nature Lover Forester Mrs. Sneha Dhal who has been involved in dousing the fire in Similipal 24×7 and finally happy with grace of God ” The Rain”@PMOIndia @CMO_Odisha @TheGreatAshB @dpradhanbjp @DM_Mayurbhanj @BasudevNews pic.twitter.com/s4WCO62XgW — Dr. Yugal Kishore Mohanta (@ykmohanta) March 10, 2021

“The real empowered Nature Lover Forester Mrs Sneha Dhal who has been involved in dousing the fire in Similipal 24×7 and finally happy with the grace of God ‘The Rain’,” Mohanta wrote, while sharing the video.

The clip garnered over one million views on the internet and delighted many. Take a look at some reaction here:

Real happiness ❤️ — Rohan (@RohanRK43) March 11, 2021

Selfless joy. Very few have it. This lady is one of them. — Jaikumar (@crackingnoose) March 10, 2021

Spontaneous natural expression, seeing her makes those watching happy, 🌴🌴 — YesKay (@YesKay19518044) March 10, 2021

Congratulations madem — P.S.RAMALINGAM. SENG (@Ramalingam1964) March 10, 2021

Hats off!

May her tribe increase. — Sam Das (@SamDasTweets) March 10, 2021

This is called pure joy…❤❤❤ — Deepak D Moharana (@1deepak1234) March 11, 2021

She is So overwhelmed…What a Gem! — Ravi🇮🇳 (@ravee02) March 10, 2021

Nature is only hope for humankind — Marathmola (@Marathmola2) March 11, 2021

The universe is very kind. Reciprocates to the call. — Damayanthi.MVNL (@Indishout) March 10, 2021

Awesome sight — N SOOD (@NSOOD6) March 10, 2021

Happy real environmentalists — @SProgra (@SProgra1) March 11, 2021

Woww!see her elation ! Amazing person 👍👏👏 — Sreenivas Bidari 🇮🇳 (@BidariSreenivas) March 10, 2021

Wonderful news 😘 — Jayanti Dey (@jdey63) March 10, 2021

I feel like jumping with her. Haha — Jyoti Mishra (@lightmonstruo) March 10, 2021

So excited…god bless you — Manaswini Mohanty (@ManaswiniMoha17) March 10, 2021

Beautiful expression of a real Forester. — Kundan Kumar, IFS (@kundan_ifs) March 10, 2021

The national park situated in the reserve in the Mayurbhanj district of Odisha covers 2,750 km and the wildfire caused large scale damage to the flora and fauna of the area.