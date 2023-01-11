scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Woman footballer who represented India at under-16 level now works as online food delivery agent

West Bengal's Polami Adhikary, who toured countries like UK and Germany while playing for India, is now earning a meagre Rs 300-400 a day.

Woman footballer who represented India at under-16 level now works as online food delivery agent, West Bengal footballer Polami Adhikary, football, Zomato agent, viral, trending, Indian ExpressWest Bengal’s Polami Adhikary, who toured countries like UK and Germany while playing for India, is now earning a meagre Rs 300-400 a day.
Woman footballer who represented India at under-16 level now works as online food delivery agent
Many people in India don’t consider sports as a viable career as one often struggles to make ends meet because of apathy shown by sports administrations and the government. There have been numerous examples of players doing menial jobs to sustain themselves and giving up on their beloved games.

A video of a former woman footballer, who has represented India at the U-16 level, working as a food delivery agent has now surfaced online. Polami Adhikary from West Bengal is now earning a meagre Rs 300-400 a day. In the video, Adhikary says that she lost her mother when she was young and she is the only earning member of her family. She has an elder sister who is married. When she represented India at the under-16 level, she toured countries like the UK, Germany and Sri Lanka. She is currently a third-year student at Charuchandra College.

Her video was posted by a woman named Sanjukta Choudhury on Twitter with the caption, “She is Polami Adhikary a football player who has represented India at the international level. Today she has to support her family as an online food delivery person.”

“Thanks for bringing it up. Let’s hope plight of such sportspeople is discussed in national media,” commented a user. “With due respect to her struggles, why all of you are suddenly awake? This is the general situation. Always been. Nobody cares about our footballers, neither Maidan nor Govts. Those who can secure a job gets saved else if anybody thinks to pursue football as career, end!” said another. “Till we have this situation how can we aspire to produce world class athletes and sportspeople? A country which cannot take care of its representatives in sports needs to introspect,” expressed a third.

First published on: 11-01-2023 at 16:48 IST
