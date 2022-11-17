scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Woman feeds puppy ‘golgappas’ from roadside vendor. Netizens criticise dog owners

The dog named Oreo is seen gulping down ‘golgappas’ in the video and even drinks the mint-infused water.

Dogs love gorging on a variety of things and can’t resist anything that is offered to them. Dog owners sometimes end up feeding their pets things that could be harmful for them. In a video going viral on social media, a woman is seen feeding her puppy ‘golgappas’ and it didn’t go down well with many netizens.

A man named Dheeraj Chabbra posted the video on Instagram on November 2 and it has received more than 8.23 lakh views. The clip shows a woman carrying the dog in her arms as it eats ‘golgappas’ from a street vendor. The puppy named Oreo is even made to drink the pudina-infused water that is used in ‘golgappas’. The man recording the video then jokingly says, “Bhaiya isse paise bhi le lo (Please take money from it as well).”

Netizens, however, were not happy with the video and criticised the actions of its owners.

“It’s not good for his health,” an Instagram user commented. “Masoom ka satyaanash mat karo, plsssssss (Please don’t spoil the innocent),” said another.

Last month, a video of an elephant savouring ‘pani puri’ at a roadside stall had gone viral. Indian Police Service officer Dipanshu Kabra had shared the video of the elephant savouring lots of ‘pani puris’ one after the other as people standing in the background laughed at the pachyderm’s act.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 05:24:46 pm
