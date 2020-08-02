scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 02, 2020
'Heart of Gold': Woman wins praise after video of her feeding peacock goes viral

Describing the woman as “rich by heart”, Twitter user Tinku Venkatesh shared the video.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 2, 2020 6:30:20 pm
Woman feeding peacock, Peacock videos, Viral video, Trending news, Indian Express news Many who came across the video were delighted and lauded the woman for her kind-hearted gesture. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Tinku Venkatesh)

A woman is winning praise on the internet for her “pure soul” after a video of her feeding a peacock out of her hand went viral.

Describing the woman as “rich by heart”, the video was shared on Twitter by user Tinku Venkatesh.

The undated video features a woman, sitting by the roadside, selling vegetables. She then extends one hand towards the bird, who picks out grains from her hands.

Watch the video here:

Many who came across the video were delighted and lauded the woman for her kind-hearted gesture. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The now-viral video is reportedly from Rajasthan. Since being posted, the video has garnered over 4 million views.

