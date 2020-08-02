‘Heart of Gold’: Woman wins praise after video of her feeding peacock goes viral

Many who came across the video were delighted and lauded the woman for her kind-hearted gesture. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Tinku Venkatesh) Many who came across the video were delighted and lauded the woman for her kind-hearted gesture. (Picture credit: Twitter/ Tinku Venkatesh)

A woman is winning praise on the internet for her “pure soul” after a video of her feeding a peacock out of her hand went viral.

Describing the woman as “rich by heart”, the video was shared on Twitter by user Tinku Venkatesh.

The undated video features a woman, sitting by the roadside, selling vegetables. She then extends one hand towards the bird, who picks out grains from her hands.

Watch the video here:

She is rich by heart ❤️ pic.twitter.com/q1bOLbdXO0 — Tinku_Venkatesh | ಟಿಂಕು ವೆಂಕಟೇಶ್ (@tweets_tinku) August 1, 2020

Many who came across the video were delighted and lauded the woman for her kind-hearted gesture. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Many praises for her 👏👏 and she really has a golden heart 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Pankaj Gupta (@PankajG98046100) August 1, 2020

Very nice bonding of nature. — Shesh Nath Pandey (@navdrohi) August 1, 2020

See the innocence of the peacock. It is also reciprocating to her hospitality beautifully. — GoogleMadhu (@ajaathashatru) August 1, 2020

Wow really amazing… 👏 — Nagaveena. M. N (@NNagaveena) August 2, 2020

I guess her soul is pure .. — jrdjoshi (@jrdjoshi) August 1, 2020

Such a kind hearted soul❤️… And it’s incredible that she managed to gain trust of that beautiful peacock. — Rupali (@rupali_lk) August 1, 2020

What a very rare opportunity 👏🏻👏🏻 — Atthi Devarajan (@AtthiDevarajan) August 1, 2020

I think humans should be honored when an animal trusts us like that. — Doski (@harobedd12) August 2, 2020

Bird is equally reciprocal, It’s got eatables all around him but he eats only what she offers and nothing other than that !! He realises that others are not for him, e joying his grapes 🍇 nicely and peacefully ✌🏽 Feeling overpowers logic 🦚 — 🪔episro 🪔⛑TED ⛑ (@episro) August 1, 2020

Simple people don’t call it charity and make a big issue of it. It’s very natural to share. See how she is enjoying it too. — Bhaskarbhatta (@Bhaskarbhatta1) August 1, 2020

The now-viral video is reportedly from Rajasthan. Since being posted, the video has garnered over 4 million views.

