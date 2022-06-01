scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 01, 2022
Woman falls between platform and moving train in Chhattisgarh; RPF officer earns plaudits for saving her

The incident happened on Monday at around 8.00 am.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
June 1, 2022 1:21:58 pm
railway, woman falls between platform and moving train, train accidents, rescue video, Chhattisgarh, Raipur, Railway Ministry, indian expressThe woman fell while boarding a moving train, and the Ministry of Railways hailed the officer for his vigilance and promptness on Twitter.

The prompt action of a Railway Protection Force personnel saved the life of a woman at Raipur Railway station in Chhattisgarh. The woman fell while boarding a moving train, and the Ministry of Railways hailed the officer for his vigilance and promptness on Twitter.

The clip shared by the Railways Ministry showed the woman falling between the platform and a moving train. The RPF personnel who was walking on the platform noticed it and suddenly rushed to move her to safety. While other passengers gathered around, the woman was rescued.

The incident happened on Monday at around 8.00 am. “The vigilance and promptness of the railway employee saved the life of the passenger! A woman suddenly fell while boarding a moving train at Raipur station in Chhattisgarh. The RPF personnel on duty quickly saved his life. Do not get on/off a moving train, it can be fatal,” the Ministry of Railways tweeted in Hindi.

Watch the video here:

The RPF personnel earned plaudits online for saving the woman. Northern Central Railway and Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) shared the clip and appreciated the officer. However, some users raised the need for automatic door closure and increasing the number of coaches on a train.

“Good job done by RPF,” commented a user. Another user wrote, “I once again urge to #indinanrailways to install auto door closure system in all trains and locals to avoid such incidents. Life is more valuable than investment in a door closure system.”

In a similar incident in February this year, a passenger slipped between a platform and a moving train at Surat railway station in Gujarat. The train manager deftly applied the emergency brakes and averted a tragedy.

