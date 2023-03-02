scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Woman explains how Korean and Hindi have many common words with same meaning. Watch

Words like broom, tea and hell, among others, are almost identical in both languages, she explained.

A content creator from South Korea shared a video on Instagram explaining such common words.
Woman explains how Korean and Hindi have many common words with same meaning. Watch
A lot of Indians are fans of Korean culture owing to the popularity of K-pop and Korean dramas. However, do you know Korean and Hindi share a lot of words that are common, with the same meaning and almost identical pronunciation?

A content creator from South Korea with the username korean.g1 shared a video on Instagram explaining such common words in both languages. The first she said was, “ek saal, do saal, teen saal”. In Hindi, that translates to “one year, two years and three years”. In Korean, she said it is “un saal, two saal, three saal”. Then she said the Hindi word for broom ‘jhadu’ is common in Korean as well which is ‘bitjaru’.

‘Narak’ that translates as hell is also the same in Korean. ‘Chai’ in Hindi is ‘Cha’ in Korean. As Indians say “chai piyenge”, Koreans say, “cha masialle”, she explained. As Hindi speakers say ‘chip, chip’ to describe sticky, she said it’s the same in Korean.

“I found out that many Indians want to learn Korean. so today I would like to teach you 5 Similar words in Hindi and Korean. And I know there are many languages in India. I do love and respect other Indian languages too! so don’t be sad because I speak only Hindi, thank you for your love and support,” says the caption of the video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Korean G1 (@korean.g1)

Posted on February 6, the video has amassed more than 1.4 million views.

“Cha (tea) is actually same in Gujarati,” a user commented. “I mean the way we call our parents amma and appa is very similar to how Koreans call their parents Oma and Opa right?” another user posted. A third shared, “The first Korean drama I ever watched, I had to stop every couple of minutes. My brain was picking up Hindi at first. I soon realized how similar both dialects are! It’s very cool.”

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 16:30 IST
