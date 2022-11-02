Woman drives Uber in Bengaluru along with daughter in front seat after losses in food business

Some people never give up and strive to work hard no matter what life throws at them. In an inspiring story posted on LinkedIn, a man shared how he booked an Uber in Bengaluru and a woman driver came to pick him up. She started driving an Uber after facing losses in the food business, he said.

Rahul Sasi shared the woman’s story on LinkedIn a couple of weeks ago. He said that his friend booked an Uber for him and a woman named Nandini came to pick him up. He noticed a kid sleeping in the front seat and couldn’t resist asking if the child was her daughter. Nandini confirmed that she was and as the child was on her vacation, she was working and babysitting together.

The woman wanted to be an entrepreneur and had started a food truck a few years back with all her savings, the post said. However, when Covid hit, she lost all the money invested. So, she started driving an Uber and works 12 hours a day. “She wanted to save money and rebuild everything she had lost,” the post said further.

Sasi shared that Uber country head Prabhjeet Singh has reached out to him and offered support and appreciation for the woman. The man also shared a photo along with the woman driver and her car.

See the post below:

While many netizens praised the hardworking woman, they also questioned the safety and wellbeing of the child.

“It’s intersting that people are so focused on what they believe to be wrong or right. This woman lost her livelihood and instead of being defeated she dusted herself of and started working hard to rebuild. Alot of people could learn this pure determination. Yes there was a child in the frontseat but I tell you now….if this was me and I had to feed my child, i also woukd take my child to work. Im saddened by people’s negativity on this platform,” commented a user.

“That’s the spirit of an entrepreneur-a fire that keeps burning against all problems. They are solution-finders and not talkers. Let’s give encouragement and not judgments,” said another.