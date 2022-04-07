This woman drove a cargo lorry from Kerala to Kashmir. Watch video

Appearances can be deceptive. This is particularly true for Jelaja Ratheesh, a 40-year-old woman from Kerala who chose to drive a cargo lorry from Ernakulam district to her dream destination, Kashmir. While travel buffs usually choose a car or bike when they take to the road, Jelaja’s choice of vehicle has both surprised and impressed netizens.

Videos documenting the journey are online. Jelaja made the trip with husband Ratheesh P S and a relative Aneesh K S. Starting on February 2 from Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district, Puthettu lorry ferried plywood to Pune and later they transported loads of onion to Kashmir.

ALSO READ | Born to ride: Meet one of the oldest women to reach Khardung La pass on a motorbike

“I am going to witness the places seen in movies in real. It’s not in any bus or car, but a lorry. Those sights are indeed special and unfamiliar for us, women,” the woman is heard saying in the video.

Traversing through Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, vivid scenes and experiences awaited her. She also said that a woman behind the wheels of a cargo lorry is a matter of astonishment for many. “People have been looking at me with wonder. It boosts my confidence. My confidence as a woman has increased,” she is heard saying in the video.

They unloaded plywood in Pune and got into another lorry carrying onions. Talking to indianexpress.com over phone, she said, “I was passionate about driving since childhood. However, circumstances were not favourable then. After marriage, I learnt driving.”

“I have been to Mumbai twice on lorry with my husband. As we got an order for Pune, we also enquired about loads to Kashmir from there. The journey was not expensive as we were carrying loads and sleeping inside the vehicle. At times, we cooked meals in the lorry,” she said.

Jelaja along with her husband Ratheesh and relative Aneesh in Kashmir. Jelaja along with her husband Ratheesh and relative Aneesh in Kashmir.

She further added that the journey was not tiresome as one can sleep inside lorry unlike in a car. ” The most memorable part of our journey was the visit to Gulmarg. I couldn’t believe that it happened,” the 40-year-old woman said.

Jelaja also loved riding through Punjab. “The picturesque fields on both sides of the road are sights to behold,” she said. Dirty toilets posed a difficulty for her throughout the journey.

On their way back, the trio transported plywood from Haryana to Bangalore in Karnataka and from Mysore they got loads of sugar to be unloaded in Kerala.

Jelaja also said she would love to go to Tripura and Delhi on a lorry. Along with her family, she has started chalking out plans for the same.