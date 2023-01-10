Watch: Woman dresses up as ‘Monjulika’ to scare visitors of Rajasthan haveli

If you have watched the horror comedy series Bhool Bhulaiyaa, then chances are you must have got spooked by the character of Manjulika that was played by Vidya Balan in the first part and Tabu in the sequel. Now, a video of a woman who dressed up as a ghost to scare the visitors of a palace in Rajasthan is going viral.

The woman, Prisha, posted the clip on Twitter Monday and wrote, “Dressed up as monjulika to scare the residents of Bharatpur & this is how it went.” The clip has amassed more than 50,000 views. Draping a white sheet around her and putting a wig on her head, the woman was joined by a few of her friends as they went around scaring people in a haveli in Bharatpur.

Standing in dark corners, the woman appears suddenly in front of oblivious people who are not expecting to see a ghost. While some tried to push her away, most of them ran away after being startled by her.

Watch the clip below:

Dressed up as monjulika to scare the residents of Bharatpur & this is how it went 🥰 pic.twitter.com/K4v8Oii00U — prisha. (@prishafknwalia) January 8, 2023

“How did u manage not to trip n fall by stepping on the blanket,” a user asked. Replying to the user, Prisha wrote, “Method actor.” “Won’t be funny if someone actually gets a cardiac arrest or seizures. Not everything is fun and games,” another netizen said.

“That uncle who pushed you in horror,” posted a third. “This is amazing!! My folks and I had stayed in this palace resort after our visit to Bharatpur sanctuary, and I remember thinking that the setting was eerily similar to Manichitrathazhu – the malayalam movie that eventually inspired Bhool Bhulaiya,” shared yet another.