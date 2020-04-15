Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 15, 2020
Viral Video: Kerala women doctors dedicate dance performance for medical fraternity

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 15, 2020 2:48:29 pm
Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 17,000 views and prompted several reactions online.

With the total number of coronavirus cases crossing the 11,000-mark in India, healthcare workers, on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle, are working overtime to save lives. Amid the ongoing crisis, women doctors in Kerala have come up with a collaborative dance performance to stand in solidarity with the medical staff and spread a message of unity.

In a video, which has gone viral on social media, 24 women doctors of SK Hospital in Trivandrum perform at their homes on the cover version of the devotional song ‘Lokam muzhuvan sukham pakaran‘ to motivate the medical fraternity.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 17,000 views and prompted several reactions, with many praising the doctors for their gesture.

However, this is not the first time doctors have come up with innovating ways to allay fears around the ongoing pandemic. Earlier, a doctor San Diego put on a smiling picture of himself on top of his Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to cheer his anxious patients.

