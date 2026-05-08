Woman discovers Bengaluru auto with TV, fan, and curtains, internet says ‘Grand Theft Auto literally’

Curtains and a fan had been installed to help beat the summer heat, while a compact TV screen was mounted above the driver’s seat for entertainment. The auto also featured a charging point placed behind the driver, along with books and even a donation box tucked into one corner.

A routine autorickshaw ride in Bengaluru turned into a surprisingly entertaining experience for a woman after she stepped into an auto that looked more like a mini lounge on wheels. The creatively modified vehicle has now caught the internet’s attention for its unusual yet thoughtful setup.

Poorna shared the experience on Instagram, posting a video of the auto’s interiors and the many features that made the ride stand out. In the clip, she can be seen showing off the customised space while riding through the city.

The autorickshaw was fitted with several additions aimed at making passengers more comfortable. Curtains and a fan had been installed to help beat the summer heat, while a compact TV screen was mounted above the driver’s seat for entertainment. The auto also featured a charging point placed behind the driver, along with books and even a donation box tucked into one corner.