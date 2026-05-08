Woman discovers Bengaluru auto with TV, fan, and curtains, internet says ‘Grand Theft Auto literally’

A routine autorickshaw ride in Bengaluru turned into a surprisingly entertaining experience for a woman after she stepped into an auto that looked more like a mini lounge on wheels. The creatively modified vehicle has now caught the internet’s attention for its unusual yet thoughtful setup.
Poorna shared the experience on Instagram, posting a video of the auto’s interiors and the many features that made the ride stand out. In the clip, she can be seen showing off the customised space while riding through the city.
The autorickshaw was fitted with several additions aimed at making passengers more comfortable. Curtains and a fan had been installed to help beat the summer heat, while a compact TV screen was mounted above the driver’s seat for entertainment. The auto also featured a charging point placed behind the driver, along with books and even a donation box tucked into one corner.
The post was shared with the caption, “We got pimped up auto before GTA 6.”
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The clip quickly went viral, with social media users flooding the comments section with amused reactions and praise for the driver’s creativity.
One user wrote, “Omg i remember i went by that auto, and he played the Titanic movie.”
A person joked, “Grand Theft Auto literally,” while another wrote, “This is the best auto ever!”
One Instagrammer sarcastically wrote, “Everything was great until I saw the sign ‘No UPI only cash’.”
Interestingly, this is not the first auto to grab attention online. Last year, another autorickshaw went viral for featuring a built-in aquarium along with speakers and colourful disco lights.
Disclaimer: This story highlights a creative and modified vehicle intended for passenger comfort and entertainment; the features described are for informational purposes and reflect the unique experiences of city commuters.