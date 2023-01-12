Watch: Woman dances while riding a bicycle, leaves netizens in awe

If you are a regular user of Instagram, you must have come across several videos of people dancing. There are several talented people on Instagram who are known for their choreography and dancing, however, have you seen someone grooving to songs while riding a bicycle?

A woman named Bushra has stunned netizens with her unique talent of riding a bicycle and dancing simultaneously. Having more than 7.45 lakh followers on her Instagram account called iamsecretgirl023, she has posted several videos of herself in which she dances while riding a bicycle.

Wearing traditional attire, she is seen dancing and synchronising her steps while riding a cycle on a road. She doesn’t even hold the handle and uses both her hands to balance herself on the cycle.

While netizens praised her talent, many also advised her to be careful as it could result in injuries if she loses her balance and falls.

“Well i would say she has balanced it beautifully. Chehre pe ek shikan ni h iska mtlb bht practise kia hoga. See the hardwork behind this. Ìts commendable. Also hatsoff to the camera wala. Jab tk sab balanced tb tk sab acha h. Great job,” commented a user.

Recently, a video from Pakistan showing a couple grooving to the song ‘Beedi Jalaile’ from the film Omkara went viral. The video was posted by a wedding photography page based in Pakistan called Signature by Bilal Ijaz. The middle-aged couple grooved rhythmically and synchronized their steps perfectly to the song that was picturised on Bipasha Basu.