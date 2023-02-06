Woman dances to ‘Nagada Nagada’ dressed as Jab We Met’s Geet. Watch

For a lot of Bollywood buffs who love mushy romantic films, Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met is an all-time favourite. While the Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor-starrer came out in 2007, a lot of people still remember the film’s iconic dialogues and songs. Geet Dhillon, the character portrayed by Kareena in the film, became an instant hit with women who could relate to her overly talkative and bubbly personality.

Recently, a clip has gone viral which shows a woman, Asmita Gupta, dressed as Geet from Jab We Met, dancing to the song ‘Nagada Nagada’. Asmita, a digital creator, has often become a talking point for her striking resemblance to Kareena. “One more reel on #nagadanagada was a must,” says the caption of the video. Dressed in a pink suit and wearing similar earrings as worn by Kareena in the film, she imitates the steps and expressions perfectly.

Watch the video below:

Posted on January 22, the clip has amassed more than 3.49 lakh views. Many netizens said she resembled Kareena while some did not seem to agree.

“She looks like Kareena Kapoor from jab we met,” a user posted. “Before I used to love bebo but now I. Used to love ashmita,” commented another. “She has just dressed up like kareena, doesn’t look like her,” said a third. “U look good but not kareena,” shared another netizen.

Last year, netizens discovered a boy who resembled a young Ranbir Kapoor. Nirav Bhatt, a seven-year-old boy who looks like Ranbir Kapoor’s childhood version, has even modelled for a brand owned by Alia Bhatt.