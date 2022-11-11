scorecardresearch
Woman dances enthusiastically in front of her mother-in-law. Watch her reaction

Vinita Sharma posted the video on her Instagram account last month and it has received more than 9.80 lakh views so far.

A lot of people like to showcase their talent on social media or just do what they love, like dancing or singing. However, when people get married, especially women, they feel like they will not be able to live the same carefree life and have to behave in a conservative way in front of their in-laws. This is not always true as this woman proved by dancing unabashedly in front of her mother-in-law.

Vinita Sharma posted a video of her dance on her Instagram account on October 7 and it has received more than 9.80 lakh views so far. Draped in a saree and wearing an apron, she is seen dancing enthusiastically to the song ‘Lat Lag Gayee’ from the film Race 2. As she grooves to the song, her mother-in-law is seen working in the kitchen behind her. When she sees her daughter-in-law’s dance, she smiles as Vinita joins her in the kitchen.

“Wait for sasu Maa’s reaction. I choose to be myself and they choose me the way I am. Blessed to have such cool parents and family,” she captioned the video.

“Those chappals though,” commented an Instagram user. “Omg bonding,” said another. “Loved ur confidence.. super,” posted a third.

Last month, a video of an elderly woman dancing to a popular MGR song while travelling on a bus in Tamil Nadu had gone viral. The other passengers on the bus seemed unmindful of her as she grooved on the bus to the song from the 1965 movie Enga Veetu Pillai, in which legendary actor M G Ramachandran acted.

