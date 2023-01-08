‘When kids are in the metro’: Woman dances and swings in empty coach. Netizens aren’t amused

While it has become common to see videos of people dancing inside metro coaches and making Instagram reels, a woman’s antics on the Delhi Metro as she danced in an empty coach has not gone well with netizens.

Video creator Aparna Devyal had shared the video on her Instagram account on December 25. She is seen swinging while holding on to the handrails and then dancing barefoot on the seat. She is also seen blowing kisses to the camera in what seemed like an empty metro coach. Her friend had recorded her antics.

Watch the video below:

The clip has received more than 4.19 lakh views, making it viral. “When kids are in the metro,” commented a user. “Metro administration should take strict action against her,” wrote another. A third said, “Let’s not make such things viral …. imagine people copying her thinking it’s a trend.”

However, some people also supported her and said this video must have been recorded only for “entertainment purpose”. “It’s very easy to write negative comments on this video because internet is very cheap in India for everyone. But it’s not easy for them to stand for the real problem. We can simply see that this video was recorded for entertainment purpose only and to inspire others to live their life happily. And also we can see there is clearly no intention from this user to influence others to do such things,” said a netizen.