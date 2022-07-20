scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Woman crosses track seconds before train arrives. Watch video

Many others were left shocked by the video and they criticised the passengers for the careless act.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 20, 2022 12:35:32 pm
railway crossing, woman crosses railway track, The clip shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda has garnered more than 3,50,500 views on Twitter.

A video of passengers getting off a train standing in the middle of nowhere and crossing the railway track holding their luggage is being shared widely on the internet.

In the hair-raising video, another train’s horn can be heard and people can be seen hurriedly crossing the track. A passenger even warns them about the approaching train. As that train nears, a woman crosses the track, places her bag on the other side, and comes back to her family on the other side. She is then seen sitting close to a man and two others as the train passes by.

ALSO READ |Man calls for help after train diverts; Twitter exchange with railways goes viral

Watch the video here:

The clip shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda has garnered more than 3,50,500 views on Twitter. “Ohh dear…Scene from Bhubaneswar. Please refrain from this,” Nanda captioned the clip.

However, two users said in the comments section that the incident happened in Whitefield, Bengaluru. Many others were left shocked by the video and they criticised the passengers for the careless act.

ALSO READ |After rain plays spoilsport, Indian Railways books cab so student doesn’t miss train to Chennai

“My heart stopped. Nick of time their lives was saved,” commented a user. Another user remarked, “Safety gone with wind, Repenting later is useless.”

Another video showing the callous attitude of people while passing through a railway crossing had gone viral in 2018. They were seen intentionally ignoring the gateman and crossing the railway track while the train’s horn was heard.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ‘payoffs’

Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ‘payoffs’

Premium
NIA raids Trichy special camp for Sri Lankan refugees

NIA raids Trichy special camp for Sri Lankan refugees

Senior TV journalist alleges threat calls, requests police for security

Senior TV journalist alleges threat calls, requests police for security

Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Premium
We no longer know how to respond to violence
T M Krishna writes

We no longer know how to respond to violence

'He may be unproductive politically but...': Smriti Irani takes a swipe at Rahul Gandhi

'He may be unproductive politically but...': Smriti Irani takes a swipe at Rahul Gandhi

These are the world’s most (and least) powerful passports in 2022

These are the world’s most (and least) powerful passports in 2022

Ranchi female cop mowed to death during vehicle check

Ranchi female cop mowed to death during vehicle check

What is India's law on abortion, and why has a pregnant unmarried petitioner gone to SC in appeal?
Explained

What is India's law on abortion, and why has a pregnant unmarried petitioner gone to SC in appeal?

Govt announces new work from home rules, here are the details

Govt announces new work from home rules, here are the details

When Naseeruddin Shah was stabbed by his friend, Om Puri saved his life

When Naseeruddin Shah was stabbed by his friend, Om Puri saved his life

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Premium

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement