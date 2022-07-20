Woman crosses track seconds before train arrives. Watch video

July 20, 2022 12:35:32 pm
A video of passengers getting off a train standing in the middle of nowhere and crossing the railway track holding their luggage is being shared widely on the internet.
In the hair-raising video, another train’s horn can be heard and people can be seen hurriedly crossing the track. A passenger even warns them about the approaching train. As that train nears, a woman crosses the track, places her bag on the other side, and comes back to her family on the other side. She is then seen sitting close to a man and two others as the train passes by.
Watch the video here:
Ohh dear…
Scene from Bhubaneswar. Please refrain from this. pic.twitter.com/QkLxj78CmI
— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 19, 2022
The clip shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda has garnered more than 3,50,500 views on Twitter. “Ohh dear…Scene from Bhubaneswar. Please refrain from this,” Nanda captioned the clip.
However, two users said in the comments section that the incident happened in Whitefield, Bengaluru. Many others were left shocked by the video and they criticised the passengers for the careless act.
“My heart stopped. Nick of time their lives was saved,” commented a user. Another user remarked, “Safety gone with wind, Repenting later is useless.”
Horrific, don't know why she come back. Elders already at safe place than her
— Umesh Malik🇮🇳 (@umeshm712) July 19, 2022
This scene is from Howrah Yeshwanthpur Duranto express crossing Bangalore – Chennai Doubledecker near whitefield in Bangalore
— Sreeram Ranganathan (@cheen77) July 20, 2022
This is more likely between Hebbal and Whitefield in Bangalore. People get down near this junction to avoid being taken to Yeshwantpur (on the Howrah Yeshwantpur Express), which is at the other end of the city.
— Souvik Roy Chowdhury (@souvikrc) July 20, 2022
Just to save few amount ppl are putting life in danger…just to save 20rupees of auto fare🫣
— Ashis🇮🇳 (@citizenashis) July 19, 2022
My heart stopped. Nick of time their lives was saved.
— Jayanti Dey (@jdey63) July 19, 2022
One should not play with life, if one survive then he/she can do urgent work in life or able to save time and money,other wise it would be useless, regards with pain.
— Dr.Anjani Kumar (@anjanee09094684) July 20, 2022
Just escaped a Horrific incident !
— Meena Bhakat (@BhakatMeena) July 19, 2022
Subscriber Only Stories
Another video showing the callous attitude of people while passing through a railway crossing had gone viral in 2018. They were seen intentionally ignoring the gateman and crossing the railway track while the train’s horn was heard.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
We no longer know how to respond to violence
What is India's law on abortion, and why has a pregnant unmarried petitioner gone to SC in appeal?
Latest News
Bird Watch: Jacobin cuckoo, a bird that heralds the arrival of rains
Mental health: What is the right time to seek help?
‘Koi nhi hai takkar mein’: PM Modi’s mantra to Indian CWG-bound athletes
Google to allow app developers to use rival payment systems, to cut fee
Rahul Gandhi may be unproductive politically but shouldn’t try to curb Parliament’s productivity: Smriti Irani
Out of cash and out of fuel, Sri Lanka runs on patience
‘Aryabhata invented Zero….’: Pepsi India’s joke sparks epic meme fest online
RIL, ONGC, Chennai Petro shares rally after govt slashes the windfall tax on fuels
14-year-old domestic help’s death in Ludhiana: Autopsy rules out rape, murder; but kin continue to protest
Bihar CET BEd Result 2022 declared; check steps to download
These are the world’s most (and least) powerful passports in 2022
Toddler drowns in swimming pool day before birthday at Lonavala bungalow