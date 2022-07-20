Woman crosses track seconds before train arrives. Watch video

A video of passengers getting off a train standing in the middle of nowhere and crossing the railway track holding their luggage is being shared widely on the internet.

In the hair-raising video, another train’s horn can be heard and people can be seen hurriedly crossing the track. A passenger even warns them about the approaching train. As that train nears, a woman crosses the track, places her bag on the other side, and comes back to her family on the other side. She is then seen sitting close to a man and two others as the train passes by.

ALSO READ | Man calls for help after train diverts; Twitter exchange with railways goes viral

Watch the video here:

Ohh dear…

Scene from Bhubaneswar. Please refrain from this. pic.twitter.com/QkLxj78CmI — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 19, 2022

The clip shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda has garnered more than 3,50,500 views on Twitter. “Ohh dear…Scene from Bhubaneswar. Please refrain from this,” Nanda captioned the clip.

However, two users said in the comments section that the incident happened in Whitefield, Bengaluru. Many others were left shocked by the video and they criticised the passengers for the careless act.

“My heart stopped. Nick of time their lives was saved,” commented a user. Another user remarked, “Safety gone with wind, Repenting later is useless.”

Horrific, don't know why she come back. Elders already at safe place than her — Umesh Malik🇮🇳 (@umeshm712) July 19, 2022

This scene is from Howrah Yeshwanthpur Duranto express crossing Bangalore – Chennai Doubledecker near whitefield in Bangalore — Sreeram Ranganathan (@cheen77) July 20, 2022

This is more likely between Hebbal and Whitefield in Bangalore. People get down near this junction to avoid being taken to Yeshwantpur (on the Howrah Yeshwantpur Express), which is at the other end of the city. — Souvik Roy Chowdhury (@souvikrc) July 20, 2022

Just to save few amount ppl are putting life in danger…just to save 20rupees of auto fare🫣 — Ashis🇮🇳 (@citizenashis) July 19, 2022

My heart stopped. Nick of time their lives was saved. — Jayanti Dey (@jdey63) July 19, 2022

One should not play with life, if one survive then he/she can do urgent work in life or able to save time and money,other wise it would be useless, regards with pain. — Dr.Anjani Kumar (@anjanee09094684) July 20, 2022

Another video showing the callous attitude of people while passing through a railway crossing had gone viral in 2018. They were seen intentionally ignoring the gateman and crossing the railway track while the train’s horn was heard.