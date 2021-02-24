Cop praised after saving passenger from getting crushed by moving train

Many who came across the video lauded the constable for her timely intervention.

A woman constable is winning plaudits online after a video of her saving a passenger from getting crushed by a moving train at Lucknow station was widely shared on several social media platforms.

The video, shared by the Ministry of Railways on their Twitter handle on February 23, shows Constable Vinita Kumari coming to the rescue of a passenger who slipped and fell while trying to board a moving train.

The CCTV footage starts by showing a male passenger boarding a moving train. However, when the female passenger behind him attempts to board, she slips, falls on the ground and ends up getting dragged along with the train.

Kumari, who was on duty at the time, rushed towards the woman and pulled her on to the platform, preventing her from falling under the train.

Watch the video here:

लखनऊ स्टेशन पर महिला यात्री चलती ट्रेन मंa चढ़ने का प्रयास करते हुए गिर गई, जिसे ड्यूटी पर तैनात सतर्क कॉन्स्टेबल विनीता कुमारी द्वारा त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए सुरक्षित बचा लिया गया। आप से अनुरोध है की चलती हुई गाड़ी में चढ़ने-उतरने का प्रयास ना करें यह जानलेवा हो सकता है। pic.twitter.com/wLFF87yn0f — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 23, 2021

Many who came across the video lauded the constable for her timely intervention. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

