scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Latest news

Cop praised after saving passenger from getting crushed by moving train

The video, shared by the Ministry of Railways on their Twitter handle on February 23, shows Constable Vinita Kumari coming to the rescue of a passenger who slipped and fell while trying to board a moving train.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 24, 2021 12:16:01 pm
Lucknow, Woman boarding moving train, Woman slips boarding moving train, Lucknow woman constable passenger boards moving train, Passenger boards moving train rescue, Passenger boards moving train accident, Woman constable Lucknow railway station, Trending news, Viral video, Indian Express newsMany who came across the video lauded the constable for her timely intervention.

A woman constable is winning plaudits online after a video of her saving a passenger from getting crushed by a moving train at Lucknow station was widely shared on several social media platforms.

The video, shared by the Ministry of Railways on their Twitter handle on February 23, shows Constable Vinita Kumari coming to the rescue of a passenger who slipped and fell while trying to board a moving train.

The CCTV footage starts by showing a male passenger boarding a moving train. However, when the female passenger behind him attempts to board, she slips, falls on the ground and ends up getting dragged along with the train.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Kumari, who was on duty at the time, rushed towards the woman and pulled her on to the platform, preventing her from falling under the train.

Watch the video here:

Many who came across the video lauded the constable for her timely intervention. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 24: Latest News

Advertisement