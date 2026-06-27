Woman confronts Nikhil Kamath over ignored email; Zerodha co-founder apologises

Kamath apologised, explaining that the sheer number of emails he receives makes it difficult to read every message.

A woman put Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath on the spot during a live event after revealing that he had never responded to an email she sent months ago. The unexpected exchange, which unfolded in front of a packed audience, ended with Kamath making a promise he later kept.

The moment, shared on Instagram by user Nandini, took place during a session featuring Nikhil Kamath and comedian Tanmay Bhatt. During the audience Q&A, Nandini said she had followed the common advice of reaching out to people with a clear value proposition but had never received a response from Kamath.

Speaking directly to him, she recalled sending an email on December 9 last year with the subject line, “WTF can be improved with WTF,” referring to his podcast, WTF. Holding up her phone, she said she still had the email and asked, “What else could I have done?”