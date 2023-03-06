scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
'Worst nightmare': Woman claims Zomato delivered non-veg food instead of veg

Zomato responded to the video and apologised for the ‘mishap’.

For many vegetarians, choosing a restaurant involves not only checking out its reviews but also picking only those restaurants that do not serve non-veg so that they are not served meat mistakenly. However, a woman has shared online her “horrifying” experience of discovering that the “vegetarian food” she had received from online food delivery app Zomato was anything but.

The woman, named Nirupama Singh, tweeted a short clip of the food that was on a plate. Her tweet, which showed her cutting a piece of meat with a spoon, read, “Hi @zomato, ordered veg food and got all non veg food. 4/5 of us were vegetarians. What is this service, horrible experience.”

The video received mixed reactions from netizens, with many people terming it as the restaurant’s fault. Zomato responded to the tweet and wrote, “Hi Nirupama, we sincerely apologise for this mishap. Please share your registered phone number over a private message for us to investigate this further.”

“This is my worst nightmare. What if I get a bite without knowing,” a Twitter user commented. “While Zomato is responsible for delivery, it’s 99% the restaurant’s fault. Too sad this mess-up is still,” said another. “In any other western country this is enough to sue them for damages and claim money,” posted a third.

“I am not sure How @zomato can be responsible/solve this issue? every delivery person just take the order from the restaurant and delivers the order,” a netizen wrote. “These kinds of incidents make me skeptical of ordering from a veg/non-veg restaurant,” said another.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 19:33 IST
