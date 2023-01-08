Woman CEO posts pic of looking after baby while working, netizens point out privilege

New moms returning to the workplace often struggle to handle everything that’s on their plate, what with the shift in hormones and the added responsibility of having to care for a little helpless being.

Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, recently took to Twitter to share how she solved a similar predicament with a bit of planning. She posted a photo of her young son lying on a mat with his toys next to her work desk at home.

Although netizens praised Gupta’s commitment to work and life, many pointed out that such privileges are not accorded to people in junior positions.

“On a day when both parents have to work, and there is no help, guess who comes to work? Often asked how are you going to make a mom and CEOs life work. Well, a little planning, a lot of patience and a problem solving attitude make things work. And a baby’s laugh does the rest,” she posted in the tweet on January 6.

On a day when both parents have to work, and there is no help, guess who comes to work? Often asked how are you going to make a mom and CEOs life work. Well, a little planning, a lot of patience and a problem solving attitude make things work. And a baby’s laugh does the rest. pic.twitter.com/u2iqE5pKqU — Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) January 6, 2023

While the post has received more than 2,800 likes, many said that Gupta was able to do so as she was the CEO and added that such benefits are not available to the less privileged. “This is one of the perks of being CEO! Lesser minions may often not have such an option and often struggle to balance home and work. And it’s usually the woman who bears the brunt of this,” commented a user.

“Such things are available at higher management level only mam, for average ofc going couples, clearly its a day off from work. Need such acceptance at all levels,” another person wrote. “Please request all employees to post such pictures because at the end of the day everyone is a CEO at home and should have same privileges that you are showing off,” another netizen wrote.