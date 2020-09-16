scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
This daring video of saree-clad woman rescuing a snake with bare hands has tweeple impressed

In the 1.45-minute clip, the woman can be seen using her phone's torchlight to trace to the snake. Moments later, she grabs the reptile by its tail and takes it outside.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 16, 2020 4:43:35 pm
snake, snake rescuers, snake rescuers saree, snake rescue saree viral video, Karnataka, snake catcher, trending,Since being shared online, the video has gone viral and prompted many reactions among netizens. (Source: @DoctorAjayita/Twitter)

In an undated video that has now gone viral, a saree-clad woman is seen catching a snake with her bare hands. leaving netizens amazed. The woman has been identified as Nirzara Chitti, a Karnataka-based snake rescuer.

In the video, the woman is seen picking up the snake in a calm and composed manner after she was informed about the reptile sneaking inside a room. While the video was filmed last year, it gained traction again after it was shared widely on social media recently.

“A snake catcher was dressed to attend a wedding when she was called to catch a snake in a home. She did it without any special equipment with perfect poise in a saree,” tweeted a user @DoctorAjayita while sharing the video, which has now gone viral online.

Watch the video here:

In the 1.45-minute clip, Chitti can be seen using her phone’s torchlight to trace to the snake. Moments later, she grabs the reptile by its tail and takes it outside.

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral and prompted many reactions among netizens. While many commented on the snake rescuer’s attire, others were impressed with her skills.

