This daring video of saree-clad woman rescuing a snake with bare hands has tweeple impressed

In an undated video that has now gone viral, a saree-clad woman is seen catching a snake with her bare hands. leaving netizens amazed. The woman has been identified as Nirzara Chitti, a Karnataka-based snake rescuer.

In the video, the woman is seen picking up the snake in a calm and composed manner after she was informed about the reptile sneaking inside a room. While the video was filmed last year, it gained traction again after it was shared widely on social media recently.

“A snake catcher was dressed to attend a wedding when she was called to catch a snake in a home. She did it without any special equipment with perfect poise in a saree,” tweeted a user @DoctorAjayita while sharing the video, which has now gone viral online.

Watch the video here:

Virat Bhagini, a snake catcher, was dressed to attend a wedding when she was called to catch a snake in a home. She did it without any special equipment with perfect poise in a saree. pic.twitter.com/uSQEhtqIbA — Dr. Ajayita (@DoctorAjayita) September 12, 2020

In the 1.45-minute clip, Chitti can be seen using her phone’s torchlight to trace to the snake. Moments later, she grabs the reptile by its tail and takes it outside.

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral and prompted many reactions among netizens. While many commented on the snake rescuer’s attire, others were impressed with her skills.

💪💪🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/RZhSnHYcyG — Amit Ahlawat 🇮🇳 A logical Indian 🇮🇳 (@Amit777Ahlawat) September 13, 2020

Omg..

Mission accomplished so coolly..👏👏

She is expert snake catcher.. — Rakesh Kumar Swain (@rksmech2004) September 13, 2020

This is called dedication towards responsibility. Salute to the hero . Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — Soumya Prakash Parhi 🇮🇳 (@soumyaparhi) September 13, 2020

Really Unbelievable how any one can search the snake fearlessely and too Fast without any safety Finally caught the Snake with Tale. — Vikas🚩Srivastva (@vikasshrivastva) September 12, 2020

Bharatiya naari, sab pe bhari ..

Tht too in saree! — Confused Engineer (@Laughin56885529) September 13, 2020

Done like a professional indeed, but caution was overcome by confidence. — Lateral Inversion (@TPMGIND) September 13, 2020

Godddd, hats off to her… she did it so effortlessly👏🏼👏🏼😃😃… I would have climbed the roof out of fear by now (just kidding haan 😎) — Siddartha Bojja (@Siddharth27Oct) September 12, 2020

