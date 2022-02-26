Woman breaks down seeing brother’s plaque at National War Memorial, video goes viral

A young woman’s visit to the National War Memorial in New Delhi turned into an emotional rollercoaster after she suddenly spotted her brother’s name on one of the plaques. Deeply moved to see her brother honoured, she couldn’t hold back her tears. The moment, captured on camera and shared on Instagram, has gone viral.

“Today we randomly planned a trip to Delhi and after roaming in Connaught Place, I told my wife let’s visit the National War Memorial,” the woman’s husband wrote.

He explained that while he was clicking photos of plaques bearing the names of Kargil War veterans, Captain Vikram Batra and Major Ajay Singh Jasrotia, he asked his wife, identified as Shagun, to find MVC Captain Vijayant Thapar.

He suddenly heard his wife calling his name to show him something unexpected – the name of Shagun’s brother inscribed in golden letters on the memorial walls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by King In the North (@thezerobeing)

“Look it’s bhaiya’s name,” she had said, pointing to a plaque with the name Captain K D Sambyal.

“Shagun had no idea about this, not even her family knew, she was surprised and emotional at the same time,” her husband explained. “Even I couldn’t control myself…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by King In the North (@thezerobeing)

Captain K D Sambyal was part of the 193 Field Regiment and hailed from the Samba district, erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir.

The poignant video has garnered over 14 million views on Instagram.

Many on social media were deeply moved by the video, expressing their gratitude to the fallen heroes who have sacrificed their lives to protect the country and its people.