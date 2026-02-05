‘That’s creative thinking’: Woman books Rapido to throw trash, netizens react

In the viral video, shared by the rider himself, the porter found no recipient at the drop location but a heap of garbage.

By: Trends Desk
Updated: Feb 5, 2026 10:36 AM IST
He immediately called the woman, asking if the package was to be received by someoneHe immediately called the woman, asking if the package was to be received by someone (Image source: @NewsAlgebraIND/X)
In an increasingly fast-paced world, companies and institutions are constantly innovating to create platforms that simplify consumers’ lives –from 10-minute delivery services to robots used as delivery agents. A recent incident in which a woman booked a porter through Rapido for an unusual delivery, highlights the busy lives in cities.

In the viral video, shared by the rider himself, a woman is seen handing him a cardboard box. “Madam, is the payment online or cash?” the porter asked before leaving. “It’s already paid online,” she responds.

As the video progressed, the porter found no recipient at the drop location but a heap of garbage lying there. He immediately called the woman, asking if the package was to be received by someone. “Brother, just throw it there. It’s all garbage,” the woman said.

“So this is where we have reached, now we are delivering other people’s trash!” the porter said, while containing himself from laughing. Sharing the video, an X handle @NewsAlgebraIND wrote, “A woman booked a porter to throw away garbage. At the drop point, the porter was SHOCKED to see a huge heap of trash.”

Watch here:

Although indianexpress.com couldn’t independently verify the credibility of the video, it has prompted a wave of reactions. “That must have been quite a moment for the porter. Sometimes expectations and reality are on completely different levels,” a user wrote. “This is peak task misunderstood successfully energy. Poor guy came ready for a delivery, not a landfill duty,” another user commented.

“That’s creative thinking…using porter services to throw away garbage…These people should get the out of the box ideas awards,” a third user reacted.

In September last year, a group of corporate employees booked a Porter mini truck to navigate through the flooded streets in Gurgaon amid heavy rain.

 

