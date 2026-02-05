‘That’s creative thinking’: Woman books Rapido to throw trash, netizens react

He immediately called the woman, asking if the package was to be received by someone (Image source: @NewsAlgebraIND/X)

In an increasingly fast-paced world, companies and institutions are constantly innovating to create platforms that simplify consumers’ lives –from 10-minute delivery services to robots used as delivery agents. A recent incident in which a woman booked a porter through Rapido for an unusual delivery, highlights the busy lives in cities.

In the viral video, shared by the rider himself, a woman is seen handing him a cardboard box. “Madam, is the payment online or cash?” the porter asked before leaving. “It’s already paid online,” she responds.

As the video progressed, the porter found no recipient at the drop location but a heap of garbage lying there. He immediately called the woman, asking if the package was to be received by someone. “Brother, just throw it there. It’s all garbage,” the woman said.