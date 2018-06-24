This photo of a woman auto driver in Mumbai has gone viral on Twitter

This photo of a woman auto driver in Mumbai garnered a lot of positive responses thereafter on the micro-blogging site. (Source: @SacredInsanity/Twitter) This photo of a woman auto driver in Mumbai garnered a lot of positive responses thereafter on the micro-blogging site. (Source: @SacredInsanity/Twitter)

In a country and at a time when people, especially women, continue to hesitate before stepping out of their safe zones into public spaces, a post by a woman in Mumbai is giving people hope on Twitter. While safety of women continues to be one of the most fundamental problems we as a society are facing collectively, Vijayeta, who goes by the handle @SacredInsanity on Twitter, happened to chance upon a woman auto driver after her cab broke down near Powai in Mumbai, post midnight. While those who belong to the Maximum City would know that it is not unusual to spot women auto drivers, that Vijayeta’s tweet about the woman who took her home safely went viral, shows how much many wish to see and celebrate women in public spaces being comfortable in their own skin.

My cab broke down near Powai, past midnight. Stopped an auto and was wonderfully surprised to see a woman driver. She dropped me home, we chatted and it felt so good to live in a city where women do feel safe enough to be out at all hours. Really hope it stays that way! pic.twitter.com/2bTpq340R2 — Vijayeta (@SacredInsanity) June 21, 2018

“My cab broke down near Powai, past midnight. Stopped an auto and was wonderfully surprised to see a woman driver. She dropped me home, we chatted and it felt so good to live in a city where women do feel safe enough to be out at all hours. Really hope it stays that way!” read her tweet. Her post garnered a lot of positive responses thereafter on the micro-blogging site. Here, take a look.

If a woman can work as an auto driver well past midnight, it’s a safe place. — gab.ai/murali (@muralipiyer) June 22, 2018

70yrs after Independence, we still get excited about women driving autos that men normally do. The day when things such as these are considered as a normal will be the day when India would have come of age! Will wait for such an India! This lady is driving the change, not auto. — Mahesh Venk (@maheshvs007) June 21, 2018

Mumbai has always been safe for women, have never felt unsafe travelling at any hour here. Glad you shared your story. Need to show the positives in this very negative world! — Uma Nazre (@NazreUma) June 22, 2018

Good to know. But the real happiness will come when the daughters of the nation will feel safe even with male drivers at mid-night. I hope that day comes soon…! — शरारती_शिकंजी वाला (@Being_AndhBhakt) June 21, 2018

That’s is the India I dream of.. Thanks for sharing such heartwarming post.. Made my day.. — Manish (@M_InThatZone) June 22, 2018

Inspiring, isn’t it?!

