Sunday, June 24, 2018
This photo of a woman auto driver in Mumbai has gone viral on Twitter

While those who belong to the Maximum City would know that it is not unusual to spot women auto drivers, that Vijayeta's tweet went viral shows how much many wish to see and celebrate women in public spaces being comfortable in their own skin.

Published: June 24, 2018 1:35:28 pm
This photo of a woman auto driver in Mumbai garnered a lot of positive responses thereafter on the micro-blogging site. (Source: @SacredInsanity/Twitter)

In a country and at a time when people, especially women, continue to hesitate before stepping out of their safe zones into public spaces, a post by a woman in Mumbai is giving people hope on Twitter. While safety of women continues to be one of the most fundamental problems we as a society are facing collectively, Vijayeta, who goes by the handle @SacredInsanity on Twitter, happened to chance upon a woman auto driver after her cab broke down near Powai in Mumbai, post midnight. While those who belong to the Maximum City would know that it is not unusual to spot women auto drivers, that Vijayeta’s tweet about the woman who took her home safely went viral, shows how much many wish to see and celebrate women in public spaces being comfortable in their own skin.

“My cab broke down near Powai, past midnight. Stopped an auto and was wonderfully surprised to see a woman driver. She dropped me home, we chatted and it felt so good to live in a city where women do feel safe enough to be out at all hours. Really hope it stays that way!” read her tweet. Her post garnered a lot of positive responses thereafter on the micro-blogging site. Here, take a look.

Inspiring, isn’t it?!

