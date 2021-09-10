scorecardresearch
Friday, September 10, 2021
This ‘letter from a wife’ is going viral, here’s why

A woman wrote a letter to her husband's boss asking him to resume office so she can get her "sanity back".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 10, 2021 6:17:02 pm
Many women commented on the thread, saying they have been in similar situation for more than 18 months now

Work from home has now become a new normal in the post-pandemic world. Now, a viral letter of an employee’s wife pleading the boss to resume office has netizens laughing out loud, with many saying it’s totally relatable.

The letter got a wider attention when business tycoon Harsh Goenka shared it on Twitter, candidly admitting to his followers: “Don’t know how to respond to her”.

“Dear Sir. I am the wife of your employee Manoj. This is a humble appeal to allow him to work from office now. He is doubly vaccinated and will maintain all Covid protocols,” the letter read. “If work from home continues for some time, our marriage will definitely not work anymore,” it added.

Adding that the man drinks at least ten cups of coffee in a day, the wife complained that her spouse sits in different rooms and leaves them in a mess, while demanding food constantly. “I have even seen him fall asleep during work calls. I already have two children to look after,” the woman signed off the letter asking for his support to get her sanity back!

Many women commented on the thread, saying they have been in similar situation for more than 18 months now and can totally feel the pain.

However, others offered hilarious solutions with many saying they are willing to go back to office for the same reason.

