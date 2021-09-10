This ‘letter from a wife’ is going viral, here’s why

Work from home has now become a new normal in the post-pandemic world. Now, a viral letter of an employee’s wife pleading the boss to resume office has netizens laughing out loud, with many saying it’s totally relatable.

The letter got a wider attention when business tycoon Harsh Goenka shared it on Twitter, candidly admitting to his followers: “Don’t know how to respond to her”.

“Dear Sir. I am the wife of your employee Manoj. This is a humble appeal to allow him to work from office now. He is doubly vaccinated and will maintain all Covid protocols,” the letter read. “If work from home continues for some time, our marriage will definitely not work anymore,” it added.

Adding that the man drinks at least ten cups of coffee in a day, the wife complained that her spouse sits in different rooms and leaves them in a mess, while demanding food constantly. “I have even seen him fall asleep during work calls. I already have two children to look after,” the woman signed off the letter asking for his support to get her sanity back!

Don’t know how to respond to her….😀 pic.twitter.com/SuLFKzbCXy — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) September 9, 2021

Many women commented on the thread, saying they have been in similar situation for more than 18 months now and can totally feel the pain.

However, others offered hilarious solutions with many saying they are willing to go back to office for the same reason.

Thanks that the police cannot work from home 😊 https://t.co/PaimWr5x2n — RK Vij (@ipsvijrk) September 10, 2021

Haha! This is what wfh does to your marriage😝 https://t.co/oxFdaPbk82 — Prachi Shukla 🇳🇪 (@PrachiSShukla) September 10, 2021

This is a real problem! 😭 Not only with married couples, but families too 😀 https://t.co/FkDgMVprGG — Harshit Budhraja (@harshitbudhraja) September 10, 2021

Same condition in my home from last one year..😜 https://t.co/RIC1rdNpz7 — निधि गुप्ता (भारतीय) 🇮🇳🙏🇮🇳 (@nidhinimitt) September 9, 2021

🤣 Call him back although his living cost would have also been increased and family stress toh would have been top. — Chitrak Shah (@ChitrakShivalik) September 10, 2021

Harshbhai I have always complimented you for your sense of humour & can not avoid not saying so again after reading it. Good lesson to those who WFH even if wives are not complaining upfront ! — Rajiv Tandon (@rhtandon) September 10, 2021

Poor chap, managers are root cause to sleepless nights mostly and sleep drifts during meetings 🔥 the mgr, compensate mental harresment caused by excessive caffe intake & below average performance in household chores, sponsor all-expense paid vacation for the blessed couple pic.twitter.com/bBMjacUzeQ — MUKUL MALIK (@MukulRMalik) September 10, 2021

Dear Madam, We understand your concern, if he’s creating mess all around at home and drinking endless number of coffee at home as compared to two cups provided in office. We would therefore allow him to remain at home. Will settle dues asap😉 — Natarajan Nagarajan (@knotynag) September 9, 2021

Yes. Totally agreeable. Since lockdown and work from home started , many working women (especially married) are complaining about not able to do their WFH jobs. — RNP (@rajani_vjn) September 10, 2021

It’s a true picture for many houses sir, pls don’t laugh forever men take women of the house for granted having kids studying online it’s difficult to maintain the husband — Ridhima Bhargava (@Ridhz_82) September 9, 2021