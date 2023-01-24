‘What a clown’: Woman acts as Manjulika on Metro, commuters unamused

Imagine travelling on public transport and getting startled by a prankster who acts as if they are possessed by a ghost. Commuters in the newly-launched Mumbai Metro line faced something similar. A woman dressed like Manjulika—a ghost character from the 2007 superhit Bhool Bhulaiyaa—walked across the metro coaches, hoping to get reactions.

The video of the unidentified woman’s act has gone viral. In the video, the woman tries to scare commuters, who largely remain unfazed. However, a child travelling on the train was bothered by the unusual sight unfolding in front of them.

On Monday, a Twitter account named Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Memes (@memenist_) tweeted this undated video which soon got over 1.3 lakh views. In the comments, many people argued that people are engaging in ridiculous theatrics just to make content for social media even if it comes at the cost of causing inconvenience for others.

Echoing this thought, a Twitter user wrote, “I am sorry I would’ve have not liked and probably move her hands away from me if they touched me like that I don’t owe her anything and why is this kind of behaviour being tolerated how is that mother not yelling at this woman her child is clearly uncomfortable”. Another person wrote, “I do not think it’s funny to play a prank of some sort in public places; one CANNOT traumatise children like that. That poor kid in yellow jacket…”.