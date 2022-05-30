Woman aces Jiggle Jiggle hook steps in moving Delhi metro train

The internet is abuzz with clips of people dancing to rap mix Jiggle Jiggle. Slaying the trend, a young woman danced to the beats in a moving Delhi metro train and her clip has gone viral.

The clip shared by Instagram user kashikabassi shows the woman clad in red polka dot jumpsuit positioning the camera. She moves backward and places sunglasses on her face. The woman then aces the hook steps of the Jiggle Jiggle trend inside the moving vehicle.

Netizens loved her performance with many social media users also praising her confidence. “Need a lot of courage to dance in a metro,” commented a user. Another social media user wrote, “That’s called Confidence.”

The clip posted over a week ago has amassed more than 15,000 likes on Instagram.

Recently, singer-performer Shakira, too, danced to the beats of Jiggle Jiggle. Her performance during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon had won hearts online. During the “Watch It Once TikTok Challenge” segment on the show, Shakira and Fallon aced the viral TikTok dance steps.

The rap mix recently went viral after two theatre performers, Jess Qualter and Brooke Blewitt, posted a snazzy TikTok video on the song.