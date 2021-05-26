scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 26, 2021
With #TwitterBan and #FacebookBan trending, people remember ‘Orkut’ days with memes and jokes

The meme fest comes as the social media giants face a probable ban in India if they do not comply with the Centre's new intermediary guidelines.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi
May 26, 2021 1:41:45 pm
Orkut memes, Twitter reaction, social media ban, Facebook ban India, Twitter ban India, Trending news, Indian government intermediary guidelines, Viral news, trending news, Indian Express newsAlong with the hashtags #TwitterBan and #FacebookBan, #Orkut has also started dominating Twitter trends, with people sharing memes and jokes, remembering their experience on the platform.

Twitter was flooded with Orkut memes on Wednesday, with netizens reminiscing about good old days, after speculations over social media giants like Twitter and Facebook’s probable ban in India started making rounds on the internet.

The Indian government had issued guidelines in February for all significant social media intermediaries, to appoint a resident grievance officer, a chief compliance officer, and a nodal contact person. The deadline to accept the guidelines ended on May 25 and the new rules will come into force from May 26. None of the platforms including Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter has complied with the regulations yet, except Indian social media company Koo.

Take a look here:

Named after its creator Orkut Büyükkökten, a Turkish engineer working with Google at the time, the platform was launched in 2004 but gained widespread popularity in 2007-08, particularly in Brazil and India.

On September 30, 2014, the website announced it was shutting down the platform. Although its creator later launched a similar platform called Hello, it never got the same love.

