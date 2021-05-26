With #TwitterBan and #FacebookBan trending, people remember ‘Orkut’ days with memes and jokes

Along with the hashtags #TwitterBan and #FacebookBan, #Orkut has also started dominating Twitter trends, with people sharing memes and jokes, remembering their experience on the platform.

Twitter was flooded with Orkut memes on Wednesday, with netizens reminiscing about good old days, after speculations over social media giants like Twitter and Facebook’s probable ban in India started making rounds on the internet.

The Indian government had issued guidelines in February for all significant social media intermediaries, to appoint a resident grievance officer, a chief compliance officer, and a nodal contact person. The deadline to accept the guidelines ended on May 25 and the new rules will come into force from May 26. None of the platforms including Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter has complied with the regulations yet, except Indian social media company Koo.

Along with the hashtags #TwitterBan and #FacebookBan, #Orkut has also started dominating Twitter trends, with people sharing memes and jokes, remembering their experience on the platform.

Take a look here:

The term #Orkut brings always a smile to my face. Only those who are in their 30s know the value of this word 😍 pic.twitter.com/d6umnQnZgm — Rishabh (@rishabh_boom) May 25, 2021

People born after 2000 looking at #Orkut trend pic.twitter.com/mte4kAb2yc — Rosa Barks (@therosabarks) May 25, 2021

If #socialmedia is a family, then #Orkut was the grandfather.#orkut ke zamane wale hai kya koi . pic.twitter.com/d8JndIBp3x — Ip Singh (@Ip_singh02) May 20, 2021

Girls on #orkut after receiving testimonial from bois was peak 2006 pic.twitter.com/knnPysv7yA — Rosa Barks (@therosabarks) May 25, 2021

Twitter and facebook going to be #banned from tomorrow And #orkut is trending on twitter https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Meanwhile Orkut Büyükkökten : pic.twitter.com/qL4icAPrUM — Pankaj Khanna (@itsmepankajkh) May 25, 2021

Named after its creator Orkut Büyükkökten, a Turkish engineer working with Google at the time, the platform was launched in 2004 but gained widespread popularity in 2007-08, particularly in Brazil and India.

On September 30, 2014, the website announced it was shutting down the platform. Although its creator later launched a similar platform called Hello, it never got the same love.