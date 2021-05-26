With #TwitterBan and #FacebookBan trending, people remember ‘Orkut’ days with memes and jokes

May 26, 2021 1:41:45 pm
Twitter was flooded with Orkut memes on Wednesday, with netizens reminiscing about good old days, after speculations over social media giants like Twitter and Facebook’s probable ban in India started making rounds on the internet.
The Indian government had issued guidelines in February for all significant social media intermediaries, to appoint a resident grievance officer, a chief compliance officer, and a nodal contact person. The deadline to accept the guidelines ended on May 25 and the new rules will come into force from May 26. None of the platforms including Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter has complied with the regulations yet, except Indian social media company Koo.
Along with the hashtags #TwitterBan and #FacebookBan, #Orkut has also started dominating Twitter trends, with people sharing memes and jokes, remembering their experience on the platform.
Take a look here:
The term #Orkut brings always a smile to my face. Only those who are in their 30s know the value of this word 😍 pic.twitter.com/d6umnQnZgm
— Rishabh (@rishabh_boom) May 25, 2021
People born after 2000 looking at #Orkut trend pic.twitter.com/mte4kAb2yc
— Rosa Barks (@therosabarks) May 25, 2021
*Meanwhile 90s kids*
❤❤#orkut #banned #TwitterBanInIndia pic.twitter.com/3B9Np6NTyD
— Aman Goyal (@A_man_at_peace) May 25, 2021
me after watching #Orkut is in trend: pic.twitter.com/TrsCpoSdcR
— UD (@ud998) May 25, 2021
#orkut is the OG pic.twitter.com/x79KbRVMXy
— StopBeingBoring (@BoringStopBeing) May 25, 2021
*After #Orkut suddenly started trending on Twitter*#BanFacebook #bantwitterindia #banned pic.twitter.com/VhcqAeJ9Ho
— Aman Goyal (@A_man_at_peace) May 25, 2021
#Orkut right now 😉 pic.twitter.com/xlB68vzNb3
— Anuraag Saxena (@anuraag_saxena) May 25, 2021
If #socialmedia is a family, then #Orkut was the grandfather.#orkut ke zamane wale hai kya koi . pic.twitter.com/d8JndIBp3x
— Ip Singh (@Ip_singh02) May 20, 2021
Girls on #orkut after receiving testimonial from bois was peak 2006 pic.twitter.com/knnPysv7yA
— Rosa Barks (@therosabarks) May 25, 2021
Twitter and facebook going to be #banned from tomorrow
And #orkut is trending on twitter
Meanwhile Orkut Büyükkökten : pic.twitter.com/qL4icAPrUM
— Pankaj Khanna (@itsmepankajkh) May 25, 2021
#Orkut is treading #90kids be like. pic.twitter.com/d2dhgEXZ6f
— Rizzle (@rizzle50) May 26, 2021
#InstagramBan #TwitterBan
After noticing #Orkut in trending section. pic.twitter.com/w1YPHDha1m
— Whiskey Soda (@varunaabrol) May 26, 2021
Named after its creator Orkut Büyükkökten, a Turkish engineer working with Google at the time, the platform was launched in 2004 but gained widespread popularity in 2007-08, particularly in Brazil and India.
On September 30, 2014, the website announced it was shutting down the platform. Although its creator later launched a similar platform called Hello, it never got the same love.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-